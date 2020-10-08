SANTA BABY Comes To Dubai Opera

The concert takes place on Friday December 11th.

Dubai Opera will continue its revered tradition of celebrating the holiday season in style with "Santa Baby!" a festive Jazz Concert, performed by NSO Big Band.

On Friday December 11th get ready to celebrate the holiday season in style at Dubai Opera as this heart-warming holiday concert promises to transport guests to a nostalgic era while celebrating the magic of the holidays.

The magic of the holidays will be celebrated in full swing as all of your favorite festive hits will be performed in a not so traditional, jazzy holiday fashion. Concertgoers can expect swinging renditions of Yo Tannenbaum, Everybody's Waitin' For The Man With The Bag, O Holy Night, Christmas Time Is Here, Silver Bells, All I Want For Christmas Is You, and even a hilarious 12 Bars of Christmas.

Mrs. Janet Hassouneh, Executive Director of NSO, said: "I am delighted that Dubai Opera invited the NSO Big Band to share in their great holiday season tradition, which I'm sure music-lovers across the emirates will enjoy."

The show will take place on Friday December 11th with two performances at 2pm and 8pm, respectively with tickets starting at AED 190 inclusive of a house beverage.

Offering a truly immersive viewing experience, Dubai Opera is the perfect venue, situated in the heart of Downtown Dubai, to witness a beautiful holiday spectacular. 'Santa Baby!' performed by NSO Big Band masterfully combines dazzling instrumentals, singing, and humor to create the perfect Christmas experience for you and your family.

With the festive season just around the corner, many people will be eager to get into the holiday spirit and what better way to do it than to start planning a visit to Dubai Opera to witness the magic for yourself.

For a one of a kind, VIP theatre experience, treat yourself and your guests to one of Dubai Opera's specially designed, hospitality packages.

View More Opera Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You