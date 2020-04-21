Royal Opera House Launches 'Create and Learn' Virtual Classroom

Royal Opera House has launched a virtual classroom, Create and Learn.

Whether you're looking for simple activities, a creative home-schooling project, or theatrecraft fun, Create and Learn invites you to explore the magical world of the theatre from home. All of the new resources are free to access and do not require a login.

Each week there will be new fun activities to get you singing, dancing and making. There will also be a 'Challenge of the Week', which ROH invited you to share on social media using #ourhousetoyourhouse. You can make your own theatre and scenery, visit faraway lands and enchanted forests, meet magical creatures, heroes and villains, and share tall tales of magic and trickery. Unleash your creativity and enjoy creative learning at home as you learn about theatrecraft and performance.

The first instalment of the Create and Learn programme is available now. New content will be added each Friday at 12pm until July 17. The next set of activities will be released on April 24.

Learn more here!





