My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Riverside Opera Company Will Present ROC BLACK VOICES

The Black History Month concert will take place February 28 on Staten Island.

By: Feb. 24, 2026
Riverside Opera Company Will Present ROC BLACK VOICES Image

Riverside Opera Company will present ROC BLACK VOICES on Saturday, February 28, 2026 at 4:00 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 76 Franklin Avenue.

The Black History Month performance will feature vocalist Dorian Lake and his band in a program of popular selections, jazz standards, spirituals, and inspirational music. The concert is designed to highlight themes of resilience, hope, and community through live performance.

The event will be held in the sanctuary of Christ Episcopal Church on Staten Island.

Ticket Information

Advance tickets are $15 and $20 at the door. Admission is free for students and children. Tickets are available at https://www.ticketplace.vip/event/black-voices-concert. For more information, email riversideoperacompany@gmail.com or call (718) 876-7945.




Need more Opera Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...


Videos