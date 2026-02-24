🎭 NEW! Opera Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Opera & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Riverside Opera Company will present ROC BLACK VOICES on Saturday, February 28, 2026 at 4:00 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 76 Franklin Avenue.

The Black History Month performance will feature vocalist Dorian Lake and his band in a program of popular selections, jazz standards, spirituals, and inspirational music. The concert is designed to highlight themes of resilience, hope, and community through live performance.

The event will be held in the sanctuary of Christ Episcopal Church on Staten Island.

Ticket Information

Advance tickets are $15 and $20 at the door. Admission is free for students and children. Tickets are available at https://www.ticketplace.vip/event/black-voices-concert. For more information, email riversideoperacompany@gmail.com or call (718) 876-7945.