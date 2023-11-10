Riverside Opera Company Hosts POPERA 2023 With Broadway and Opera Favorites

This concert will feature a cast of ROC's award-winning singers performing popular Opera and Broadway favorites.

By: Nov. 10, 2023

POPULAR

Review: X Marks the Spot at Met Premiere of 'X: Life and Times of Malcolm X' Photo 1 Review: X Marks the Spot at Met Premiere of 'X: Life and Times of Malcolm X'
Review: 7 DEATHS OF MARIA CALLAS, London Coliseum Photo 2 Review: 7 DEATHS OF MARIA CALLAS, London Coliseum
Review: JEPHTHA, Royal Opera House Photo 3 Review: JEPHTHA, Royal Opera House
Review: RIP VAN WINKLE, Hoxton Hall Photo 4 Review: RIP VAN WINKLE, Hoxton Hall

Riverside Opera Company Hosts POPERA 2023 With Broadway and Opera Favorites

The Riverside Opera Company presents PoPera 2023, a fusion of Broadway and opera classics accompanied by a full orchestra.  This concert will feature a cast of ROC's award-winning singers performing popular Opera and Broadway favorites.

Tickets are $20 at the door. Students and children are admitted for free.  

Saturday, November 18, 8 - 10 p.m.
St. Teresa’s Church 
1634 Victory Boulevard Staten Island, NY 10314
https://shorturl.at/BFMU4

Sunday, November 19, 3:30 - 5:30 p.m.
Our Lady of Good Council Church 
10 Austin Place
Staten Island, NY 10310
https://shorturl.at/ehqzX

Join in for an unforgettable evening of musical magic at the Featuring award winning new performers Jacqueline Quirk, soprano, Christina Lamberti Mezzo soprano, Jonathan Green baritone and Wayne Miller, baritone and conductors Donna D'ermilio and Maestro Alan Aurelia accompanied by a 57-piece orchestra. English narrations by Tania Eicoff for the Saturday performance and Lou Barrella for the Sunday performance. 

This program is made possible on part by public funding from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, Northfield and Richmond County Savings foundations.

About the performers:

Baritone Jonathan Green is an alum of the Oberlin Conservatory of Music and studied with Richard Miller. Jonathan also attended Indiana University and the University of Kentucky and studied with Tim Noble and Dr Everett McCorvey. Jonathan has been a soloist with the National Choral (NYC) performing as the baritone soloist in Carmina Burana. He has internationally performed at the Sempr Oper (Dresden), Deutsche Oper am Rein (Düsseldorf), Teatro Massimo Bellini (Catania), Teatro San Carlo (Napoli), and most recently Teatro Regio (Torino). His operatic credits include the title roles of Rigoletto, Falstaff, and Figaro (Mozart and Rossini), Scarpia (Tosca), Renato (Un Ballo in maschera), Guglielmo (Così fan tutte), Marcello (La Bohème), Crown (Porgy and Bess), and Germont (La Traviata).

Recognized internationally, Christina Lamberti has been hailed for a sound that ranges from “a full-throated performance, riveting in sound and fury” to “such delicate nuances that only the greatest masters can portray.” She has performed for some of the world’s leading organizations, including San Francisco Opera, Houston Grand Opera, Opera Company of Philadelphia, Pittsburgh Opera, Opera Delaware, Buffalo Symphony, Pacific Symphony, Estonian National Opera, Slovenian National Theatre, Singapore Lyric Opera, Singapore Symphony, Teatro Comunale di Atri, and Stattheater Regensburg, where she enjoyed three seasons as the resident leading soprano. 

Soprano Jacqueline Quirk is making her mark in the realms of operatic performance throughout the world as one of Opera’s outstanding international stars, singing throughout the USA and gracing some of the world’s most prestigious stages, such as Carnegie Hall and Avery Fisher Hall at Lincoln Center, The Kennedy Center and in Italy throughout Tuscany, Chianti, Bolzano, Milan, Cortona, Venice and Vicenza. Ms. Quirk is recognized as possessing a large, captivating full Lyric Soprano voice with depth and opulence. Along with having a versatile repertoire in Operetta, American Opera and Mozart heroines. Ms. Quirk is celebrated for the roles of Mimi in La Boheme, Cio-Cio San in Madama Butterfly, Nedda in I Pagliacci and the title role of Suor Angelica in Suor Angelica.

Baritone Wayne Miller a New York-based actor, singer and director, Wayne has performing credits on stage, film and television. He has been a featured vocalist on the stages of Alice Tully Hall, The Springer Concert Hall, The Williamson Theatre, The Music Hall at Snug Harbor and others. Off-Broadway he created the role of William Jefferson in the musical Votes. Regional credits include Hello Dolly! (BroadwayWorld Regional and NJActs Perry Award nominations), A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Guys and Dolls, La Cage Aux Folles, 42nd Street, Evita, Annie, Mack and Mabel, and Chicago. He hosts Time Warner Cable’s award-winning show, Cranial Crunch.




RELATED STORIES - Opera

1
The Greek National Opera Presents Philippe Hersant And Jean Eshenozs LES ECLAIRS  Photo
The Greek National Opera Presents Philippe Hersant And Jean Eshenoz's LES ECLAIRS November 2023

The Greek National Opera (GNO) presents the national premiere of Les Éclairs (Flashes of Lightning), a four-act, fictionalized account of the life of Nikola Tesla by French composer Philippe Hersant and librettist Jean Echenoz.

2
Sarasota Opera Receives $5,000 Grant From Manatee Community Foundation For Education Outre Photo
Sarasota Opera Receives $5,000 Grant From Manatee Community Foundation For Education Outreach

Sarasota Opera has been awarded a grant from the Jay K. Turner Fund of the Manatee Community Foundation to expand its education outreach activities through the Resident Artist program in Manatee County schools.

3
The Met & The Apollo to Present Free Simulcast Of X: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF MALCOM X Ho Photo
The Met & The Apollo to Present Free Simulcast Of X: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF MALCOM X Hosted by Angela Bassett

The Met Opera and The Apollo will present a free simulcast of Anthony Davis’s X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X at The Apollo on November 18 at 12:55PM. This marks the first-ever collaboration between the two New York cultural institutions.

4
Review: Comedy Tonight! MasterVoices Does THE FROGS, Or Why Isn’t Sondheim at the Me Photo
Review: Comedy Tonight! MasterVoices Does THE FROGS, Or Why Isn’t Sondheim at the Met?

MasterVoices, under Ted Sperling, found THE FROGS irresistible—and the result was a hit, or, as Shakespeare wrote in “Hamlet”: “A hit, a very palpable hit.” With its libretto by Burt Shevelove and Nathan Lane, and Nathan Lane again), it fit the stage Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Rose Theatre very nicely indeed.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Lawrence Brownlee Talks Tonio's Journey in THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT at Lyric Video
Lawrence Brownlee Talks Tonio's Journey in THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT at Lyric
Watch a Trailer for Lyric Opera of Chicago's Production of Donizetti's THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT Video
Watch a Trailer for Lyric Opera of Chicago's Production of Donizetti's THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT
Canadian Opera Company Releases Teaser for Donizetti's DON PASQUALE Video
Canadian Opera Company Releases Teaser for Donizetti's DON PASQUALE
View all Videos

Opera SHOWS
Sir Bryn Terfel in Opera Sir Bryn Terfel
Carnegie Hall (11/14-11/14)
Matthias Goerne / Evgeny Kissin in Opera Matthias Goerne / Evgeny Kissin
Carnegie Hall (4/25-4/25)
SongStudio: Young Artists Recital in Opera SongStudio: Young Artists Recital
Carnegie Hall (1/27-1/27)
Diana Damrau / Helmut Deutsch in Opera Diana Damrau / Helmut Deutsch
Carnegie Hall (2/06-2/06)
Ema Nikolovska / Howard Watkins in Opera Ema Nikolovska / Howard Watkins
Carnegie Hall (3/28-3/28)
Juan Diego Flórez / Vincenzo Scalera in Opera Juan Diego Flórez / Vincenzo Scalera
Carnegie Hall (11/29-11/29)
Regula Mühlemann / Tatiana Korsunskaya in Opera Regula Mühlemann / Tatiana Korsunskaya
Carnegie Hall (5/08-5/08)
SongStudio: Nicholas Phan Master Class in Opera SongStudio: Nicholas Phan Master Class
Carnegie Hall (1/23-1/23)
SongStudio: Renée Fleming Master Class in Opera SongStudio: Renée Fleming Master Class
Carnegie Hall (1/26-1/26)
SongStudio: Angel Blue Master Class in Opera SongStudio: Angel Blue Master Class
Carnegie Hall (1/24-1/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  