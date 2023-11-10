Riverside Opera Company Hosts POPERA 2023 With Broadway and Opera Favorites

The Riverside Opera Company presents PoPera 2023, a fusion of Broadway and opera classics accompanied by a full orchestra. This concert will feature a cast of ROC's award-winning singers performing popular Opera and Broadway favorites.

Tickets are $20 at the door. Students and children are admitted for free.

Saturday, November 18, 8 - 10 p.m.

St. Teresa’s Church

1634 Victory Boulevard Staten Island, NY 10314

https://shorturl.at/BFMU4

Sunday, November 19, 3:30 - 5:30 p.m.

Our Lady of Good Council Church

10 Austin Place

Staten Island, NY 10310

https://shorturl.at/ehqzX

Join in for an unforgettable evening of musical magic at the Featuring award winning new performers Jacqueline Quirk, soprano, Christina Lamberti Mezzo soprano, Jonathan Green baritone and Wayne Miller, baritone and conductors Donna D'ermilio and Maestro Alan Aurelia accompanied by a 57-piece orchestra. English narrations by Tania Eicoff for the Saturday performance and Lou Barrella for the Sunday performance.

This program is made possible on part by public funding from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, Northfield and Richmond County Savings foundations.

About the performers:

Baritone Jonathan Green is an alum of the Oberlin Conservatory of Music and studied with Richard Miller. Jonathan also attended Indiana University and the University of Kentucky and studied with Tim Noble and Dr Everett McCorvey. Jonathan has been a soloist with the National Choral (NYC) performing as the baritone soloist in Carmina Burana. He has internationally performed at the Sempr Oper (Dresden), Deutsche Oper am Rein (Düsseldorf), Teatro Massimo Bellini (Catania), Teatro San Carlo (Napoli), and most recently Teatro Regio (Torino). His operatic credits include the title roles of Rigoletto, Falstaff, and Figaro (Mozart and Rossini), Scarpia (Tosca), Renato (Un Ballo in maschera), Guglielmo (Così fan tutte), Marcello (La Bohème), Crown (Porgy and Bess), and Germont (La Traviata).

Recognized internationally, Christina Lamberti has been hailed for a sound that ranges from “a full-throated performance, riveting in sound and fury” to “such delicate nuances that only the greatest masters can portray.” She has performed for some of the world’s leading organizations, including San Francisco Opera, Houston Grand Opera, Opera Company of Philadelphia, Pittsburgh Opera, Opera Delaware, Buffalo Symphony, Pacific Symphony, Estonian National Opera, Slovenian National Theatre, Singapore Lyric Opera, Singapore Symphony, Teatro Comunale di Atri, and Stattheater Regensburg, where she enjoyed three seasons as the resident leading soprano.

Soprano Jacqueline Quirk is making her mark in the realms of operatic performance throughout the world as one of Opera’s outstanding international stars, singing throughout the USA and gracing some of the world’s most prestigious stages, such as Carnegie Hall and Avery Fisher Hall at Lincoln Center, The Kennedy Center and in Italy throughout Tuscany, Chianti, Bolzano, Milan, Cortona, Venice and Vicenza. Ms. Quirk is recognized as possessing a large, captivating full Lyric Soprano voice with depth and opulence. Along with having a versatile repertoire in Operetta, American Opera and Mozart heroines. Ms. Quirk is celebrated for the roles of Mimi in La Boheme, Cio-Cio San in Madama Butterfly, Nedda in I Pagliacci and the title role of Suor Angelica in Suor Angelica.

Baritone Wayne Miller a New York-based actor, singer and director, Wayne has performing credits on stage, film and television. He has been a featured vocalist on the stages of Alice Tully Hall, The Springer Concert Hall, The Williamson Theatre, The Music Hall at Snug Harbor and others. Off-Broadway he created the role of William Jefferson in the musical Votes. Regional credits include Hello Dolly! (BroadwayWorld Regional and NJActs Perry Award nominations), A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Guys and Dolls, La Cage Aux Folles, 42nd Street, Evita, Annie, Mack and Mabel, and Chicago. He hosts Time Warner Cable’s award-winning show, Cranial Crunch.