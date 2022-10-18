Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Review: How the Wisdom of Elders Influenced Musicians Davone Tines and Jennifer Koh in EVERYTHING RISES at BAM

Bass-baritone Tines and violinist Koh take a firm grip on their lives as performers

Opera News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 18, 2022  
Review: How the Wisdom of Elders Influenced Musicians Davone Tines and Jennifer Koh in EVERYTHING RISES at BAM
Jennifer Koh and Davone Times.
Photo: Ellen Qbertplaya

In EVERYTHING RISES--a one-hour performance piece from African American bass-baritone Davone Tines and Korean American violinist Jennifer Koh that had its East Coast premiere last week as part of BAM's Next Wave series--we see these two virtuoso musicians take control of their careers.

With the aid of director Alexander Gedeon; music and libretto by Ken Ueno (and, of course, the input of the performers); and dramaturg Kee-Yoon Nahm, we go inside the creative processes and comfort levels of Tines and Koh that let them perform as they want, not as they are wanted.

It reminded me of the panel discussion that preceded BLACK LODGE at the recent Philadelphia Opera 022 Festival, in which composer David T. Little talked about the difference between art and entertainment. With art, you tell the audience what you want them to hear; with entertainment, you give them what they want to hear. In the performance at the intimate BAM Fisher space, the emphasis was certainly on art.

Review: How the Wisdom of Elders Influenced Musicians Davone Tines and Jennifer Koh in EVERYTHING RISES at BAM
Davone Tines. Photo: Ellen Qbertplaya

Here, we see Tines--who was just named BAM's latest artist-in-residence--and Koh morph from being followers to leaders, from being forced into the mold of the Eurocentric classical music world they inherited as fledglings to one where they have control over what they play, what they wear, how they look at what they're doing and how audiences see them.

(I went in more familiar with Tines, whom I interviewed when he did a musical-theatre/opera piece based on Langston Hughes' poem, THE BLACK CLOWN, at Mostly Mozart in 2019. Even at that time, pre-Covid, he estimated that he spent 75% of his time with new works, creating a number of major roles.)

Of course, they haven't done this by themselves. There are composers and writers, directors and dramaturgs who have provided tools for them. Ueno's score, for instance, skillfully weaves elements of Asian and Western music with more modern genres, but I thought his resetting of the Billie Holliday classic, "Strange Fruit," not really necessary, though the lyrics remain as devastating as ever.

Review: How the Wisdom of Elders Influenced Musicians Davone Tines and Jennifer Koh in EVERYTHING RISES at BAM
Jennifer Koh. Photo: Ellen Qbertplaya

Yet for Tines and Koh, these quintessential interpreters, it is the memories of family matriarchs--his grandmother, her mother--who have provided the emotional heft to their careers (and, indeed, the evening), through memories and family history. These two strong women, Alma Lee Gibbs Tines and Gertrude Soonja Lee Koh, are front and center in the piece through video, which is both a strength and weakness of the evening, making it often seem like a work in progress.

I felt that Tines and Koh, along with their collaborators, needed to figure out how to pay tribute to these women who paved the path for them, without allowing them to dominate the evening, as I thought they did. The elders' stories of discrimination and displacement made them an incredibly powerful presence in the performance. Yes, the performers had the opportunity to speak in their own voices about their own struggles but the stories of the matriarchs were, well, a hard act to follow.

EVERYTHING RISES was an interesting glimpse inside the price that musicians of color pay for being allowed to be who they are--and how that price stays with them even when they succeed.

Word Game


From This Author - Richard Sasanow


Review: That Was No LADY, in Mtsensk or Anywhere Else, But Boy Was She Spectacular!Review: That Was No LADY, in Mtsensk or Anywhere Else, But Boy Was She Spectacular!
October 10, 2022

Afraid of Shostakovich? Don’t be. LADY MACBETH OF MTSENSK is a glory to behold, in Graham Vick’s knockout production, designed and costumed by Paul Brown, staged this time by Paula Suozzi, with Ron Howell’s choreography. And there were times when the music, with the Met orchestra under the firm, smart baton of Keri-Lynn Wilson, almost sounded like, yes, Puccini, while it was clearly expressionist as well.
Review: A Singular Sensation Returns to Philadelphia Opera with the O22 FestivalReview: A Singular Sensation Returns to Philadelphia Opera with the O22 Festival
October 6, 2022

O22, as Opera Philadelphia's festival was called this year, wasn’t exactly “something old, something new” but more like big fat sandwich cookie. On one side, there was a kind of “traditional” contemporary opera, Hosokawa’s THE RAVEN , a big filling of Rossini’s OTELLO opera seria in the middle, and finished with the Little-Waldman BLACK LODGE, a rock opera that was half ear-blasting concert performed live, half film.
Review: IDOMENEO Returns to Met with Splendid Spyres, Glistening Fang, under Honeck's Fluid Conducting in House DebutReview: IDOMENEO Returns to Met with Splendid Spyres, Glistening Fang, under Honeck's Fluid Conducting in House Debut
September 30, 2022

On the second night of the new season, the Met went for Mozart, with his early success, IDOMENEO, in a fluid and elegant performance, but it was hardly 'business as usual.'
Review: Cherubini's MEDEA with a Shattering Radvanovsky Opens Met Season, Proving 'Hell Hath No Fury like a Woman Scorned'Review: Cherubini's MEDEA with a Shattering Radvanovsky Opens Met Season, Proving 'Hell Hath No Fury like a Woman Scorned'
September 28, 2022

Written over 400 years ago, Cherubini’s MEDEA finally made it to the Met on the season’s opening night, in a new production by David McVicar. Was it worth the wait? If you take it for Sondra Radvanovsky’s performance in the title role, a chilling, a Herculean task, it earns an unqualified yes. She’s not afraid to rant and rave, or emit ugly sounds to show off her anger.
Review: New Camerata Opera Has 'Something Familiar, Something Peculiar…' in Its Boulanger-Ravel Double Bill at the Irondale CenterReview: New Camerata Opera Has 'Something Familiar, Something Peculiar…' in Its Boulanger-Ravel Double Bill at the Irondale Center
September 22, 2022

The new opera season started out for me far from Lincoln Center’s madding crowds, in Brooklyn’s Irondale Center, near BAM, with a pair of short pieces by French composers that definitely had their charms.