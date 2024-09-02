Review: DIDO AND AENEAS, Pitlochry Festival Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In total transparency, I was apprehensive about this one because I’ve always associated opera with being outdated and inaccessible. However, director David Douglas has completely changed my perspective.

I was pleasantly surprised by the absolute delight and admiration I felt while watching the Scots Opera Project perform their award-winning reinvention of Henry Purcell's Dido and Aeneas. The piece transcends the limits of adaptation in ways I’ve never seen before—it’s an impressive masterclass in the value of ambitious artistic experimentation, successfully achieving their goal of making opera more accessible to the public.

Firstly, the entire story has been translated into a mix of Scots and Gaelic. Not only does this preserve and revitalise these languages, but it also reinforces a cultural celebration of Scottish identity. Aeneas sports a kilt, chorus members wear tartan, and handmaiden Belinda tells a downtrodden Dido to 'scoor the clouds fae aff yer broo.' We are presented with a cultural lens of opera that I’m sure has never been seen before onstage, and it works really well. Shoutout to translators Dr Michael Dempster and Marcas Mac an Tuairneir, that can't have been an easy job.

Secondly, the performance takes place outdoors in the Pitlochry amphitheatre, located within the Explorers' Garden. Traditionally, we associate opera with being confined to grand music halls. I absolutely loved the rebellion against this notion. Production manager Dino Melia infuses flowers and branches throughout the minimalist set, cleverly incorporating the natural world which plays a large part in the story. Be ready for all weather - it can get cold!

The programme includes an easy-to-follow synopsis that makes the play accessible to all. The company consists of a mix of professional opera singers and less-experienced community members, yet all performers hold their own. Emma Morwood as Dido is captivating—her powerful facial expressions and heartfelt reactions are a joy to watch. Colin Murray portrays a powerful and domineering Aeneas, while Ulrike Wutscher brings a charmingly evil touch to the role of the witch. Everyone's vocals are incredibly impressive—the control over their voices is truly an honour to witness.

At approximately 1 hour long, the play is concise and intense, delivering an impactful performance in a short timeframe. It's no wonder that the company have been featured on the BBC and nominated for multiple awards.

If you're looking for something different, I'd highly recommend this show—an exciting reinvention of opera that's fresh, accessible, and uniquely Scottish.

Dido and Aeneas is at Pitlochry Festival Theatre until 15 September

Photo Credit: Fraser Band

Comments