Renée Fleming & Marin Alsop To Open League of American Orchestras National Conference

1,000 orchestra administrators, musicians, conductors, board members, and volunteers will convene in Salt Lake City to learn, network, and experience the excitement of live performance at the League of American Orchestras National Conference, June 11-13, 2025.



Hosted by Utah Symphony | Utah Opera, the Conference will take place at the Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City, with additional performances at the famed Maurice Abravanel Hall and a pre-Conference Eden Festival concert at Tracy Aviary. This is the first time a League Conference has been held in Utah.

“This year’s Conference theme, ASCEND, captures our field’s bold aspirations in a complex and challenging time for the arts in this country” said League President and CEO, Simon Woods. “With the Utah Symphony‘s innovative programming and Salt Lake City’s breathtaking scenery as a backdrop, we’ll spend three days hearing from leaders like Marin Alsop, Kinan Azmeh, and Renée Fleming, listening to world-class artistry, and learning from each other through the critical conversations that take place when the orchestra field gathers together.”

“We know that our musical colleagues will be surprised in the best possible ways by Salt Lake City, our vibrant and beautiful home in the Intermountain West,” said Steven Brosvik, the O.C. Tanner President and CEO of the Utah Symphony | Utah Opera. “This is one of the fastest growing cities in the United States and Utah Symphony | Utah Opera is proud to be a key component of the quality of life that has drawn so many to our community. We can’t wait to share the exceptional musicianship of our orchestra, outstanding hospitality of our community, and stunning natural setting of our state with conference attendees from across the country.”

General Sessions

June 11: Opening Session, Gold Baton Award, and Keynote



The Conference Opening Session, Gold Baton Award, and Keynote, at Maurice Abravanel Hall on Wednesday, June 11, from 4:00pm – 5:30pm, will feature a keynote by American soprano Renée Fleming, Goodwill Ambassador for Arts and Health, World Health Organization, as well as the presentation of the Gold Baton Award, the League’s highest honor, to conductor and educator Marin Alsop by conductor Jessica Rivero Altarriba, Assistant Conductor of the Utah Symphony and a Taki Alsop Fellowship Award Recipient from 2024-26.



Steven Brosvik will give welcome remarks and Simon Woods make his customary opening address to delegates.



The Utah Youth Philharmonic and Utah Youth Symphony and Music Director and Conductor Barbara Scowcroft will perform world premieres by composer and pianist Clarice Assad and composer and conductor Quinn Mason.

June 13: Annual Meeting and Closing Luncheon: Home, Freedom, and Belonging with Kinan Azmeh



The Closing Luncheon at the Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City on Friday, June 13, from 12:00pm – 1:30pm, will feature a performance by the Syrian clarinet player and composer with pianist Jason Hardink, as well as a conversation between Azmeh and Martha Gilmer, President and CEO of the San Diego Symphony Orchestra, on the themes of home, freedom, and belonging.

