Registration Now Open For 2025 Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition

The New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) has announced the opening of the 14th annual Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition. The search is on for the next great jazz singer.

Solo vocalists from around the world are encouraged to submit their entries before September 2, 2025, by visiting SarahVaughanCompetition.com. In the Fall, the Top Five Finalists will be announced followed by a final competition and performance on the iconic NJPAC stage in Newark, New Jersey.

The Sarah Vaughan International Vocal Competition, also known as “The SASSY Awards”, is open to singers over the age of 18, of all genders and nationalities, from anywhere in the world, and not signed by a major label. Entrants are judged on vocal quality, musicality, technique, performance, individuality, artistic interpretation, and ability to swing.

On November 23, 2025, the finalists will compete at NJPAC in front of a live audience and before a distinguished panel of judges including Tony-nominated singer/lyricist Ann Hampton Callaway, GRAMMY-nominated trumpeter Jon Faddis, GRAMMY-nominated jazz vocalist Nnenna Freelon, GRAMMY Award-winning bassist and Artistic Advisor for Jazz Programming at NJPAC Christian McBride, and founding member of The Manhattan Transfer and co-host of WBGO Radio's Singers Unlimited, vocalist Janis Siegel. Hosted by WBGO Radio's Gary Walker, this special event will also include performances by the 2023 winner of the Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition Tyreek McDole. The first-prize winner of The SASSY Awards will receive a $5,000 cash award, second-place $1,500, and third-place $500.

The competition recalls the humble beginnings of legendary jazz singer/NEA Jazz Master Sarah Vaughan (1924-1990) who, back in 1942, was a Newark teenager and winner of an amateur singing contest at the Apollo Theater. That memorable night helped launch the lifework of one of the most successful, influential jazz vocalists in the history of American music. Past winners include Cyrille Aimée, Jazzmeia Horn,Ashleigh Smith, Arianna Neikrug, Deelee Dubé, Quiana Lynell, Laurin Talese, Samara Joy (GRAMMY Award winner for Best New Artist 2023), Gabrielle Cavassa and Tawanda Suessbrich-Joaquim, G. Thomas Allen, Lucía Gutiérrez Rebolloso, Tyreek McDole, and April May Webb. What has become one of the top annual vocal competitions in jazz, The SASSY Awards offers outstanding jazz singers a one-of-a-kind platform for embarking on a career in the music business—and offers audience members a chance to discover the jazz stars of tomorrow. Gifted young contestants from around the world are evaluated on vocal quality, musicality, technique, performance, individuality, artistic interpretation, and ability to swing. For more information about The SASSY Awards, visit SarahVaughanCompetition.com.

