Polish National Opera Will Stream Verdi's RIGOLETTO This Month

The Polish National Opera is set to stream Verdi's "Rigoletto" according to OperaWire. The stream is set for May 16, 23, and 30 on the company's YouTube channel.

The production stars Jorge Lagunes in the title role, alongside Ho-Yoon Chung as the Duke of Mantua, Aleksandra Kubas-Kruk as Gilda, Łukasz Konieczny as Sparafucile and Anna Bernacka as Anna Bernacka. The performance is led by Maestro Patrick Fournillier.

Past Polish National Opera streaming productions include Halka, Paria, Tosca, and Carmen.

Read more on OperaWire.





