Pittsburgh Opera To Rebroadcast 2020-21 Season Livestreams For Two Days Each

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

Pittsburgh Opera will be rebroadcasting the livestreams of all four operas from its 2020-21 season, free on its YouTube channel, between August 26th and September 2nd.

Pittsburgh Opera was one of the few arts organizations in the country to perform in front of live, indoor audiences last season. At the time, Pittsburgh Opera livestreamed one performance of each of these four operas; each livestream was available for viewing for two weeks.

Now, for a limited time, Pittsburgh Opera is re-releasing the videos of these wonderful performances. Each feature never-before-seen, special video introductions by feature cast members. The broadcast schedule is:

The rebroadcasts are free to watch. Pittsburgh Opera is gratefully accepting gifts to help cover production costs; patrons who make a gift to support the rebroadcasts can unlock premium content, featuring exclusive videos, podcasts, and more.

Learn more about each opera and its special video introduction below.

Semele is a timeless tale from Greek antiquity about the pitfalls of ambition, vanity, and making open-ended promises.

Seen & Heard International said Pittsburgh Opera's performance "scores musically and visually" and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette called it "a sumptuous and beautiful spectacle.

Plus, enjoy a special video introduction by Semele herself, Pittsburgh Opera Resident Artist Véronique Filloux. Véronique dishes on what it was like to sing the title role, and what she liked best about the production.

Semele will be available for viewing for just 48 hours, on Thursday, August 26th and Friday, August 27th.

Mozart's and Da Ponte's delightful romantic comedy Così fan tutte is full of surprises and magical melodies.

OperaGene said Pittsburgh Opera's production was "history being made, opera in the time of COVID-19." Seen & Heard International called it "delightful".

Plus, enjoy a special video introduction from Così's two leading ladies, Pittsburgh Opera Resident Artists Madeline Ehlinger (Fiordiligi) and Maire Therese Carmack (Dorabella). They give the inside scoop on what it was like to sing these roles during the COVID pandemic.

Così fan tutte will be available for viewing for just 48 hours, on Saturday, August 28th and Sunday August 29th.

The libretto for David T. Little's Soldier Songs was adapted from recorded interviews with veterans of five wars. Soldier Songs traces the shift in perception of war from the age of 6 to the age of 66. Soldier Songs asks tough questions and tells tough stories through its poignant libretto, driving and devastating music, and surprising visual counterpoint.

Relive this gripping performance, which Seen & Heard International called "powerful and provocative."

Plus, enjoy a special video introduction by Pittsburgh Opera Resident Artist Yazid Gray. Yazid talks about his inspiration for his performance and what it was like being the sole cast member.

Soldier Songs will be available for viewing for just 48 hours, on Monday, August 30th and Tuesday, August 31st.

Charlie Parker's Yardbird is a freeform expedition into the mind, heart, and personal purgatory of legendary tormented saxophonist Charlie "Yardbird" Parker.

Pittsburgh In The Round called it "an almost unrelenting rollercoaster ride," and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette said Pittsburgh Opera's production "soared".

Plus, enjoy a special video introduction by Bird himself, tenor Martin Bakari. Martin discusses the challenges that come with portraying a real-life character, what he liked best about the production, and the innovative way Stage Director Tomé Cousin incorporated the character of Moose the Mooch.

Charlie Parker's Yardbird will be available for viewing for just 48 hours, on Tuesday, September 1st and Wednesday, September 2nd.