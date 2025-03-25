Photos: MADAMA BUTTERFLY At Pittsburgh Opera

Madama Butterfly will be performed March 22-30.
Check out photos from Madama Butterfly at Pittsburgh Opera. In this groundbreaking new production created by an all Japanese and Japanese American creative team, Madama Butterfly’s story is transported to a fantastical realm where reality and dreams intersect.
Originally set in 1904 Japan, Madama Butterfly is often considered the pinnacle of operatic tragedy, and has been one of the world’s most beloved operas for over a century. The inspiration for the hit Broadway musical Miss Saigon, Madama Butterfly follows the tragic love story of the innocent, naive geisha Cio-Cio San and Pinkerton, a callous US naval officer.
Pinkerton puts on a VR headset and transports us into a vibrant virtual reality playground where he has ultimate control. As his avatar, a U.S. Navy Lieutenant, he can seduce and marry his fantasy girl and abandon her just as easily. But to Cio-Cio San, this is no game and the love and betrayal she feels is all too real. Enveloped in Puccini’s stunning music, this visually beautiful production is the perfect match.
The Set Designer is dots. The Costume Designer is Maiko Matsushima. The Lighting Designer is Kristina Kloss; the original Lighting Designer is Yuki Nakase Link.
Madama Butterfly will be performed March 22-30. Tickets at pittsburghopera.org/Butterfly
Photo Credit: David Bachman Photography
Eric Taylor, Nozomi Kato, Nmon Fordm Cameron R.S. Smith
Eric Taylor, Cameron R.S. Smith, Matthew Hoffman
Karah Son
Karah Son and Ensemble
Eric Taylor, Nmon Ford
Karah Son
Yazid Gray
Eric Taylor, Karah Son
Erik Nordstrom
Hyungjin Son
Hyungjin Son, Karah Son
Eric Taylor, Hyungjin Son
Karah Son
Eric Taylor, Karah Son
Karah Son
Nozomi Kato, Karah Son
Karah Son, Eric Taylor
Jacob Junbo Zhou, Nmon Ford, Karah Son, Nozomi Kato, Julius Ahn
Nozomi Kato, Karah Son
Karah Son, Nozomi Kato
Jacob Junbo Zhou, Julius Ahn
Nmon Ford, Karah Son
Nmon Ford, Karah Son, Eric Taylor, Roy Santarella
Nozomi Kato, Karah Son, Trouble Santarella
Eric Taylor, Audrey Welsh, Karah Son
Audrey Welsh, Eric Taylor
Nozomi Kato, Audrey Welsh, Nmon Ford
Audrey Welsh, Karah Son
Eric Taylor
Karah Son, Eric Taylor
Karah Son
Karah Son, Roy Santarella
Videos