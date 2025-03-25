Photos: MADAMA BUTTERFLY At Pittsburgh Opera

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Check out photos from Madama Butterfly at Pittsburgh Opera. In this groundbreaking new production created by an all Japanese and Japanese American creative team, Madama Butterfly’s story is transported to a fantastical realm where reality and dreams intersect.

Originally set in 1904 Japan, Madama Butterfly is often considered the pinnacle of operatic tragedy, and has been one of the world’s most beloved operas for over a century. The inspiration for the hit Broadway musical Miss Saigon, Madama Butterfly follows the tragic love story of the innocent, naive geisha Cio-Cio San and Pinkerton, a callous US naval officer.

Pinkerton puts on a VR headset and transports us into a vibrant virtual reality playground where he has ultimate control. As his avatar, a U.S. Navy Lieutenant, he can seduce and marry his fantasy girl and abandon her just as easily. But to Cio-Cio San, this is no game and the love and betrayal she feels is all too real. Enveloped in Puccini’s stunning music, this visually beautiful production is the perfect match.

The Set Designer is dots. The Costume Designer is Maiko Matsushima. The Lighting Designer is Kristina Kloss; the original Lighting Designer is Yuki Nakase Link.

Madama Butterfly will be performed March 22-30. Tickets at pittsburghopera.org/Butterfly

Photo Credit: David Bachman Photography

Eric Taylor, Nozomi Kato, Nmon Fordm Cameron R.S. Smith

Eric Taylor, Cameron R.S. Smith, Matthew Hoffman

Karah Son

Karah Son and Ensemble

Eric Taylor, Nmon Ford

Karah Son

Yazid Gray

Eric Taylor, Karah Son

Erik Nordstrom

Hyungjin Son

Hyungjin Son, Karah Son

Eric Taylor, Hyungjin Son

Karah Son

Eric Taylor, Karah Son

Karah Son

Nozomi Kato, Karah Son

Karah Son, Eric Taylor

Jacob Junbo Zhou, Nmon Ford, Karah Son, Nozomi Kato, Julius Ahn

Nozomi Kato, Karah Son

Karah Son, Nozomi Kato

Jacob Junbo Zhou, Julius Ahn

Nmon Ford, Karah Son

Nmon Ford, Karah Son, Eric Taylor, Roy Santarella

Nozomi Kato, Karah Son, Trouble Santarella

Eric Taylor, Audrey Welsh, Karah Son

Audrey Welsh, Eric Taylor

Nozomi Kato, Audrey Welsh, Nmon Ford

Audrey Welsh, Karah Son

Eric Taylor

Karah Son, Eric Taylor

Karah Son

Karah Son, Roy Santarella

Comments