Photo Flash: Take a Look Inside Dress Rehearsal for THE LAST AMERICAN HAMMER at Pittsburgh Opera

Article Pixel Feb. 21, 2020  

Pittsburgh Opera presents Pittsburgh debut of heartfelt contemporary satire The Last American Hammer, Feb. 22 - March 1.

See photos from their dress rehearsal below!

Milcom Negley, a one-man militia, rages against the tyranny of federal overreach. He is hunkered down in a rural Toby Jug museum in a rust belt Ohio town where Tink Enraught, a mannered curatrix, offers him tea and cookies.

Milcom is a "Thirteenther" - a conspiracy theorist who believes an obscure, would-be Thirteenth amendment negates the authority of our government. He occupies the museum because it is the only place left in his failed town to receive federal funds - a grant for the upkeep of a rare 17th-century British pitcher known as "Sir Oswyn."

Although Milcom expects to be swarmed by military drones, attention is paid only by Agent Reyes, a young rookie FBI field specialist. Milcom explains that the town's only major source of employment - a hammer manufacturer - has gone under, leaving the residents lost. He is armed with "the Last American Hammer" to roll off the plant's line and intends to hold a proxy trial against the US government using Toby jugs as physical stand-ins for a court.

Single tickets for adults are $40; tickets for kids and teens ages 6-18 are half-price. Call 412-456-6666 or visit pittsburghopera.org/tickets.

Photo Credit: David Bachman Photography

Antonia Botti-Lodovico

Timothy Mix and Antonia Botti-Lodovico

Caitlin Gotimer

Antonia Botti-Lodovico and Timothy Mix

Timothy Mix, Caitlin Gotimer, Antonia Botti-Lodovico

Timothy Mix

Timothy Mix and Caitlin Gotimer

Timothy Mix

Antonia Botti-Lodovico

Timothy Mix and Caitlin Gotimer



