Peter Coyote, Karin Wolverton and More to Star in RIDERS OF THE PURPLE SAGE: THE MAKING OF A WESTERN OPERA

The Actors Fund announced today that Quantum Leap Productions will present "Riders of the Purple Sage: The Making of a Western Opera," a documentary film that celebrates the artistry of live theatre, as an online benefit to support creative professionals out of work due to the pandemic. The Actors Fund and Quantum Leap Productions are partnering to raise funds for performing arts professionals across the country.

In the award-winning documentary, Riders of the Purple Sage: The Making of a Western Opera, opera's hallowed traditions and America's cowboy culture converge to celebrate the collaborative power of art. The documentary details the creative process of all artists involved in live theatre onstage and backstage. Zane Grey is read by Peter Coyote, with performances by shining young opera stars, Karin Wolverton, Morgan Smith, Laura Wilde, Joshua Dennis, Joshua Jeremiah, Keith Phares, and Kristopher Irmiter.

"Mounting a new opera requires the collaboration of singers, musicians, designers and crew. The Actors Fund understands how important every individual is to the collective experience of live theatre," said Quantum Leap Productions Director Kristin Atwell Ford. "While theatres are dark, we hope this film reminds us of the essential role artists play in elevating the human spirit."

"Collaboration is the key to making great art, and also to helping our entertainment community," said Actors Fund Chairman Brian Stokes Mitchell. "We are grateful to everyone at Quantum Leap Productions for this generous support, which helps to highlight our services for everyone who works in opera, as well as film, television, radio, music and dance."

Half of all proceeds from ticket sales will benefit The Actors Fund. The film makes its virtual premiere Thursday, March 25th and will be available until April 11th. Tickets are $10 and are available now at Watch.RidersOperaFilm.com.