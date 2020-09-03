Pensacola Opera Announces Live and Online Programming Beginning This Month

The programming begins on September 19.

Pensacola Opera has announced a series of outdoor live music performances and online digital programming starting September 19, 2020. In the wake of the pandemic, Pensacola Opera is exploring new opportunities to share music and art with the Pensacola community and beyond.

This fall, you'll be able to enjoy opera through two series of events: Al Fresco and The Mezzanine.

Al Fresco - Outdoor Live Music in Pensacola's Parks

In partnership with the Pensacola Parks & Recreation Department, Pensacola Opera will be popping up at a new local park each Saturday evening with a free live performance featuring some of the company's most talented artists. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets and enjoy a lovely sunset concert of favorite opera, musical theatre, and popular tunes.

"Like other opera companies across the country, we have endured the brunt of this pandemic, having canceled multiple performances and events in the interest of our patrons' and artists' safety," states Cody Martin, Director of Education & Artists in Residence at Pensacola Opera. "As we think about new and innovative ways to reconnect with our community, outdoor performances are the perfect opportunity for us to help bring music back to life in Pensacola."

The Mezzanine - Online Digital Performances & Programming

While live, in-person musical performance will always be at the heart of what Pensacola Opera does, this fall the company will bring digital content that will fill your soul with the opera art form you know and love. From behind the scenes chats to live performances - there's a little something for every opera lover on The Mezzanine.

Sundays on the Mezzanine comes to you online every other Sunday at 3:00 PM for a series of full-length concerts premiered live so you can chat along and ask questions throughout the performance. These online performances begin on September 20.

Backstage Pass is a series of behind the scenes discussions with the mainstage production creative team giving audience members a chance to hear from singers, directors, and creative staff in an exclusive conversation. Attendees will also be encouraged to ask questions and join the conversation. More information for the October 7th session on Carmen and October 21st session on H.M.S. Pinafore will be available on the Pensacola Opera website.

This fall, Pensacola Opera Artists in Residence (AIRs) will be participating in a four-week, remote residency from across the country in anticipation of joining us for the mainstage season in January. Meet the AIRs LIVE on September 25th, will be a free online event to meet and get to know these five talented artists-including a brief performance from each of them!

Pensacola Opera's Artist in Residence Masterclass on October 8th with renowned tenor and voice teacher Jason Ferrante will be viewable online as he works with the 38th Season Artists in Residence. Attendees will gain a better understanding of what goes into a singer's training and preparation, seeing the magic happen in real-time. And, guests are invited to join in the conversation and ask questions during the session.

A complete schedule of events along with performer details can be found on our website. Ticket information will be announced soon.

