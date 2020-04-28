Pacific Opera Project Announces Interactive Watch Party For Video Game-Inspired Production Of Mozart's THE MAGIC FLUTE

On Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 5pm PST, Pacific Opera Project (POP) presents an interactive watch party for a rebroadcast of POP's 2019 critically acclaimed season opening production of Mozart's The Magic Flute (#SuperFlute), set in classic video games from the early 1990s. The "super" production transports Papageno, Tamino, and the gang to the land of video games resembling Mario Bros. and Zelda with a new English libretto by Artistic Director Josh Shaw and E. Scott Levin. Edward Benyas conducts. Of the production, Opera Today wrote "as ingenious Executive and Artistic Director Josh Shaw has reimagined the piece (marketed as #Superflute), the staging is also just about as relentlessly and adorably rambunctious, all the while proving to be commendably musically refined."

The production's cast features Arnold Livingston Geis (LA Opera, Washington National Opera) as Tamino, Alexandra Schoeny (Cincinnati Opera, Philadelphia Orchestra) as Pamina, E. Scott Levin (LA Opera) as Papageno, Michelle Drever as Queen of the Night, Andrew Potter as Sarastro, Robert Norman as Monostatos, Laura Broscow as Papagena, Tara Wheeker as First Lady, Ariel Pisturino as Second Lady, Megan Potter as Third Lady, Jonathan Matthews as Priest/Armored Man, Joshua Alarcon as Priest/Armored Man, Emily Rosenberg as First Spirit, Amanda Benjamin as Second Spirit, and Christine Marie Li as Third Spirit.

The watch party will feature interviews with the cast and crew, drink recipes, a costume contest, crafts, and more. POP is also adding an Education Pack to send to music and drama teachers for use in distance learning, as well as parents who would like to use it with their children at home.

Performance Information

Magic Flute Watch Party

Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 5pm PST

More Information: www.pacificoperaproject.com/superflute

How to Watch:

Facebook - www.facebook.com/pacificoperaproject/

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBSRxnvRhi5T3zR2H8AiOqg

Hashtags: #SuperFlute #GetyourPOPon





