Operabox.tv Drops The Ultimate Diva Lip Sync Video

Operabox.tv, the new online home for opera and classical music, created by Boston Lyric Opera (BLO), just posted the debut video in its "Retro+ Short Cuts" series, and it's the ultimate diva lip sync compilation we could use right now. See the video here.

Set to the aria, "Vissi d'arte" ("I lived for art") from a 2017 BLO performance of Rossini's Tosca - sung by internationally acclaimed opera singer Elena Stikhina - the video comprises a dazzling array of iconic singers and actresses from 50 classic movies, edited to look like they're lip syncing and moving to Stikhina's soaring vocals. Everyone from Gloria Swanson to Beyoncé and Whitney Houston to Meryl Streep are included, as are some cinematic drag queens and a clip from one TV show ("Glee").

The "Short Cuts" series takes performances from archived live BLO productions, and sets them to evocative videos of found footage and iconic imagery. The brains (and editing skills) behind "Short Cuts" are legendary theater and opera designer John Conklin and rising cinematographer and director Greg Emetaz. Two of the planned six videos debuted today for free on operabox.tv.

