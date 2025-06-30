Opera in the Heights Names Kathryn Frady as Interim General Director

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Opera in the Heights (Oh!) has announced the appointment of Kathryn Frady as the company’s Interim General Director, effective immediately. Frady steps into the role to lead the 2025–26 season, taking the reins from outgoing general director Eiki Isomura, who will continue as the company’s music director.

Frady brings with her a wealth of experience as a soprano, director, producer, and arts administrator, along with a track record of championing accessible, artist-centered opera. She is the founder and longtime Executive Artistic Director of Marble City Opera, where she built a nationally recognized company known for site-specific productions, world premieres, and a commitment to emerging talent. Most recently, she served as General Director & CEO of Opéra Louisiane, where she introduced innovative programming, expanded educational outreach, and led successful fundraising efforts during a period of organizational growth.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kathryn Frady to Houston,” said OH! Board Chair Francisco Javier Izaguirre. “Her multifaceted understanding of the art form and dynamic leadership style make her an ideal fit to guide Opera in the Heights into an exciting new chapter.”

A native Texan, Frady expressed her excitement about returning to her home state: “I’m looking forward to continuing Opera in the Heights’ long tradition of providing opportunities for emerging artists and producing intimate, accessible opera with high musical and theatrical standards.”

Frady holds both Bachelor and Master of Music degrees in Opera Performance from the University of North Texas and has completed leadership and fundraising certifications through Cornell University, Boston University, and Opera America’s Leadership Intensive.

Opera in the Heights (Oh!) is a professional regional company committed to presenting affordable, intimate opera experiences while nurturing the careers of emerging artists. The 2025–26 season, programmed prior to Frady’s appointment, will continue under her leadership with exciting productions to be announced soon.

For more information, visit www.operaintheheights.org

