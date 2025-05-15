Opera Saratoga to Present 2025 Gala At Saratoga National AN EVENING IN PARIS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Opera Saratoga will kick off its 2025 summer season with "An Evening in Paris" a fabulous Parisian-inspired party and fundraiser, hosted at the premier Saratoga National Golf Club. The annual Opera Gala stands as the opera's most significant fundraiser of the year.

Join in for a grand voyage to the City of Lights at Opera Saratoga's 2025 Gala, An Evening in Paris on June 15th at 5pm. Enjoy fizzy cocktails, fine food, and sparkling entertainment from Opera Saratoga's Festival Artists, and more! And after dinner, put on your dancing shoes and dance the night away!

An Evening in Paris will toast to the generosity of our Honorary Chairs Deborah & Dexter Senft, and give special recognition to Opera Saratoga's 50 in '25 - 50 dedicated patrons who have supported the company for the past 25 years, regardless of the amount!

The evening will celebrate the future of Opera Saratoga by highlighting our education and student programs: The Opera Saratoga Education Tour; our renowned Festival Artist Program; and free student admission to all mainstage performances! According to board president and event chair Steve Rosenblum, "Opera Saratoga holds a unique place in the local arts. We are the only professional opera company in the Capital District, and one of the only producing companies in Saratoga Springs. However, to remain relevant, we must bring the art form to younger audiences. Our Education Tour brings music to thousands of grade school students each year. This year, thanks to a grant from one of our donors, we are able to extend our offerings to high school and college students for just $10 per ticket! Our Festival Artist training program - the second oldest of its kind in the nation - has helped to launch the careers of countless numbers of performers. At this year's Gala we will raise money to further these efforts and to celebrate those who have already given so generously."

The evening's entertainment will feature music from the Festival Artists of the company's 2025 season, while creating an atmosphere on a Parisian summer's eve. In addition, there will be a live auction, with a vast array of items to bid on, including vacation get-aways, Metropolitan Opera tickets, cooking classes, tickets to local concerts, and much more! Opera Saratoga's auctioneer and emcee will once again by the fabulous Tom Stebbins.

Comments

Best Direction of a Musical - Live Standings Michael Arden - Maybe Happy Ending - 20% Robert Hastie - Operation Mincemeat - 14% Jamie Lloyd - Sunset Boulevard - 13% Vote Now!