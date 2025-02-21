Opera Saratoga To Hold Local Auditions in March

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



For two days in March, Opera Saratoga will hold local auditions for the 2025 Summer Festival Season and beyond, in order to create a local roster of affiliated singers, actors and pianists. "There is a tremendous resource in the Capital Region that we want to tap into: the artists who live and work here" says General and Artistic Director Mary Birnbaum, who also serves on the faculty of The Juilliard School, "this wealth of talent should be elevating the work of Opera Saratoga, the Capital Region's only professional opera company."

Head of Music Staff Laurie Rogers and General and Artistic Director Mary Birnbaum will hear auditions on Friday, March 21 from 10-5 pm at Elisabeth Luce Moore Recital Hall at Skidmore and Saturday, March 22 from 10-5 pm at the Gideon Putnam Room at the Saratoga Spa State Park. The Skidmore space was generously provided by soprano and voice teacher Sylvia Stoner-Hawkins, on faculty at Skidmore.

For an audition slot, email info@operasaratoga.org. Auditioners who are singers/actors are asked to bring an aria, classical song or musical theater piece of 5 minutes or less in duration with printed sheet music for the pianist. Actors who are interested in auditioning can prepare a monologue. Pianists should prepare the accompaniment to an aria or art song, and should be prepared to sight read.

Not a singer/actor or pianist but an artist, artisan or crew member interested in working with Opera Saratoga? Email us at info@operasaratoga.org to get involved!

Opera Saratoga's 64th Annual Summer Festival will run from May 20-June 29 and feature 15 performances at the Spa State Park, Mansion of Saratoga, Saratoga Winery, and Universal Preservation Hall. Mainstage productions include La Vie Parisienne (music by Jacques Offenbach, lyrics by Ludovic Halévy and Henri Meilhac, and English dialogue by Tim Drucker) and She Loves Me (music by Jerry Bock, lyrics by Sheldon Harnick and book by Joe Masteroff). More information can be found at operasaratoga.org.

