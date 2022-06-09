Opera Orlando's 2022-23 Opera Everlasting Season Is On Sale Now!

"Opera Orlando developed this program to be an informative and professional-level week of training to help high school singers navigate and prepare for college auditions, while also giving them insight into how best to build a lifelong career in classical music," says education director Sarah Purser. "I am looking forward to the students achieving their own personal goals, improving their musicianship, and gaining the confidence needed to take their career to the next level, as well as growing together as an ensemble."

Members of SINGS! have a lot in store for them over the course of the program's five days. There is a good balance between ensemble building and individual music work with coaching from Opera Orlando staff, teaching artists on solo and ensemble repertoire, development of a professional online presence with new headshots and updated resumes, acting workshops, yoga classes, vocal health seminars, and vocal anatomy sessions. Additionally, each student will have the opportunity to participate in a masterclass hosted by Grammy Award-winning baritone Gabriel Preisser. The week culminates in a final public concert featuring the summer's cohort of students, showcasing their work from the program. This will be followed by a reception for SINGS! members, their parents, and audience members.

Opera Orlando SINGS! is an annual summer program; singers are encouraged to apply on our website by submitting video recordings of themselves singing an art song, aria, or musical theater piece. Dates for next year's SINGS! program will be announced in the spring of 2023, but for more information or to express interest in the program, please email program director Sarah Purser: SPurser@OperaOrlando.org.

Stay up to date with Opera Orlando's upcoming season and planning online at www.OperaOrlando.org. Season ticket subscriptions for Opera Orlando on the MainStage are on sale now. Subscriptions are sold through the Dr. Phillips Center's Bill & Mary Darden Box Office (445 S. Magnolia Avenue, Orlando), online at www.DrPhillipsCenter.org, or by calling (407) 839-0119, ext. 0.

Season ticket packages are also available for Opera Orlando on the Town and Opera Orlando in Concert: Summer Concert Series. Call (407) 512-1900 or visit www.OperaOrlando.org. See YOU at the Opera!