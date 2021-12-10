Opera Orlando to Present World Premiere of THE SECRET RIVER

Opera Orlando will mark a momentous occasion next weekend, December 17-19, with the world premiere of its very first commissioned opera, The Secret River, based on the book of the same name by Pulitzer Prize-winning author and Central Florida resident, Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings. With music composed by University of Central Florida Pegasus Professor Stella Sung and a libretto by Pulitzer Prize and Grammy Award-winning librettist Mark Campbell, it is a heartwarming story of how a young African-American girl, Calpurnia, searches for a secret river to help her family and small town. This story for all ages demonstrates the power of trusting one's imagination and the goodness within us all: perfect for the entire family.

"The Secret River is a big step for the Company," states Opera Orlando artistic director Grant Preisser. "The talent we have assembled for this production are all impressive in their own right, and I know everyone will be blown away by what this team has come together to create. From the eloquent lyrics coupled with incredible music, to the powerhouse cast and fantastic lighting, projections, and puppetry, this simple story leaps off the page in a swirl of theatricality that will captivate our audiences. The Secret River is poised to become an opera standard, and I hope everyone takes advantage of being part of this historic moment for Opera Orlando."

Calpurnia's mother and father. The stunning mezzo-soprano Kimberly Milton sings the role of the town's wise woman, Mother Albirtha, and the Company is so pleased to have Metropolitan Opera and new music champion, soprano Emily Pulley, singing the role of the author herself, Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings.

Members of the Opera Orlando Youth Company, puppeteers from MicheLee Puppets, and dancers from Inez Patricia Dance complete the cast, with the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra once again joining Opera Orlando. Sung in English with English supertitles, The Secret River will run approximately seventy five minutes with no intermission. Learn more about the development of the work in a pre-show chat with production team members, and then stay after for a special show-and-tell of the beautiful puppetry designed and built by MicheLee Puppets.

Keeping safety as its first priority in the presentation of its 2021-22 season, Opera Orlando continues to monitor the development of COVID-19 and the vaccination plans relating to the virus. The Company has remained in consultation with its health partners and Dr. Phillips Center to implement an appropriate and comprehensive plan centered on reduction of the risk of infection and the protection of audience members, cast and production teams, staff, and volunteers.

Stay up to date with Opera Orlando's upcoming season and planning online at www.operaorlando.org. Individual tickets for The Secret River and Rigoletto are on sale now through the Dr. Phillips Center's Bill & Mary Darden Box Office (445 S. Magnolia Avenue, Orlando), online at www.drphillipcscenter.org, or by calling (407) 839-0119, ext. 0.

Season ticket packages are also available for Opera Orlando on the Town. Call (407) 512-1900 or visit www.operaorlando.org for "On the Town" subscriptions. See YOU at the Opera!