Opera Orlando to Present Concert Featuring Baritone Gabriel Preisser

Fans of Opera Orlando will want to tune in this Sunday, September 13, at 2 p.m., as Opera Orlando in Concert presents executive director and acclaimed baritone Gabriel Preisser celebrating his recent Grammy win.

This concert will be free and livestreamed from Timucua Arts Foundation's concert hall via the Opera's YouTube channel and Facebook page.

"Winning a Grammy is a real honor, and quite frankly, a pretty surreal experience," says Mr. Preisser. "Being able to share this win with my hometown and Opera Orlando audiences will certainly make it feel more real. Plus, this will be such a nice way for me to connect artistically during what continues to be a socially-distant time. I am really looking forward to sharing selections from Fantastic Mr. Fox, as well as some of my favorite opera arias and musical theater standards."

Mr. Preisser was awarded the Grammy as a principal soloist for Best Opera Recording, along with conductor Gil Rose, the Boston Modern Orchestra Project, and the entire cast of Tobias Picker's Fantastic Mr. Fox this past January. The award has finally arrived, and Mr. Preisser will be showing it off at his concert, with Opera Orlando board member Chevalier Lovett as host and Robin Stamper on piano.

This concert is the fourth in a series of summer online offerings from Opera Orlando, with the goal of raising $100,000 for the upcoming 2020-21 season. As the Company nears its United Arts Empower the Arts campaign goal of $30,000, Central Florida philanthropists and friends of Opera Orlando, Frank J. and Mary Doherty have raised their original matching challenge of $30,000 to $50,000. Any donation made to Opera Orlando before or at the Company's online Fifth Anniversary Party on Sunday, September 20, will count towards the Dohertys' matching challenge, and that includes donations designated to Opera Orlando through the ongoing Empower the Arts campaign. In fact, donations through United Arts will get both the 15% match and the 100% match pledged by Frank and Mary. As an added perk, any donation of $75 or more will also receive private access to the Fifth Anniversary Party, broadcast live from Casa Feliz Historic Home Museum.



Opera Orlando is a registered nonprofit 501c3 organization. All donations are fully tax- deductible. The United Arts Empower the Arts campaign ends September 15, 2020. All funds donated will be eligible for a 15% match, with all administrative fees waived. Gifts can be made online through United Arts: https://unitedarts.cc/empowercampaign/.

For donations to count towards the Doherty 100% match, contribute directly to the Company on or before Sunday, September 20: https://operaorlando.org/donate2020-21.

Stay up to date with Opera Orlando's season online at www.operaorlando.org. Get your season tickets for the Opera on the MainStage series at Dr. Phillips Center's Bill & Mary Darden Box Office (445 S. Magnolia Avenue, Orlando), online at ww.drphillipscenter.org, or by calling (407) 839-0119, ext. 0.

