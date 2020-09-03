Opera Orlando Youth Company Announces 2020-21 Season Auditions

Final auditions to join the 2020-21 Company will be held online, Sunday, September 12.

The Opera Orlando Youth Company is seeking aspiring young singers, ages eight to eighteen, who are interested in classical music, opera, and musical theater for their 2020-21 season. The Company, founded as a pre-professional training program in 2011 by the Florida Opera Theatre (now Opera Orlando), is committed to building a powerful future for opera as an art form in Orlando. Company members have the opportunity to explore their artistic creativity in a workshop environment and develop their performance skills while practicing and developing healthy vocal habits under the supervision of exceptional faculty.

"As the founding director for the company, I am always excited each season to see what new talent is out there," says Company director Robin Jensen, who also serves as education director for Opera Orlando. "We are, of course, focused on opera, but I would encourage any kids with a passion for singing and theater to apply. My instructors take a holistic approach with each student, and we strive to instill an individual sense of responsibility, accomplishment, and pride in their work, along with imparting to them a strong sense of team and community. The growth and confidence we see in the students at the end of each year always astounds me."

Applications are currently being considered for the 2020-21 season, which will consist of classes and instruction, mostly online, in the fall, with some in-person and appropriately socially-distanced ensemble rehearsals. In addition to the Company's own events and member showcases, Opera Orlando Youth Company members will also have the opportunity to appear in all MainStage productions throughout Opera Orlando's season. Final auditions to join the 2020-21 Company will be held online, Sunday, September 12. Applications can be submitted through the Opera Orlando website (www.operaorlando.org/youth).

Scholarships are available for all ages, based on potential talent and family financial need. Prior to the audition interview, applicants must request a scholarship form to be completed and returned with their application.

To support Opera Orlando's 2020-21 season and programs like the Opera Orlando Youth Company, consider donating to the United Arts 2020 Empower the Arts Campaign, a new fundraiser designed to help support small and midsize arts and cultural organizations in Orange County. The campaign runs from July 15 to September 15, 2020, with a goal to collectively raise $162,000. Opera Orlando is honored to be a participating organization and hopes to surpass its individual goal of raising $30,000. Contributions made through this campaign will be eligible for a 15% match by United Arts, with all administrative fees waived. Gifts can be made online at the United Arts website.

View More Opera Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You