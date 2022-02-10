Opera Orlando Receives Golden Pear Grant

Opera Orlando was recently awarded a Golden Pear Grant in the amount of $10,000 from The American Fundraising Foundation (AmFund). This grant was offered as additional support to the organization during the pandemic. The Golden Pear Grant will help enrich programming, enhance accessibility, and advance the organization for residents of Central Florida.

"We are beyond excited at Opera Orlando to receive the Golden Pear Grant," expressed Gabriel Preisser, general director of Opera Orlando. "Having support like this gives us a unique opportunity to expand what we do for our community. Partners like AmFund and our sponsors and donors are at the heart of our mission at Opera Orlando, and we truly couldn't provide the high-quality productions and education programs we offer without their support."

The AmFund Golden Pear Grant provides additional funding to nonprofit organizations whose fundraising abilities have been affected by the pandemic. This is the third time AmFund has provided unrestricted funding to organizations over and above their signature fundraising programs.

"We are pleased to present Opera Orlando with a Golden Pear Grant. Their application was very compelling, and their work for the arts is exceptional. Their educational programs, as well as their topnotch performances, are recognition worthy," said Deborah Marshall, chief operating officer of AmFund. "While we consider health and human services needs around the country, we also recognize the significant impact the arts have on mental, spiritual, and emotional health. We are grateful for all Opera Orlando is doing to make a difference."

In its six-year history, Opera Orlando has established itself as a premier opera company in Florida with proven impact in Central Florida. It is the Opera's goal and responsibility to carry on opera's legacy in the region by sharing emotionally compelling and relevant stories through the unique artistic expression of opera. The Company strives to celebrate, introduce and expand audiences, including students of all ages through its significant and vibrant education program, to the continuing resonance of this all-encompassing art form of opera.

Keeping safety as its first priority in the presentation of its 2021-22 season, Opera Orlando continues to monitor the development of COVID-19 and the vaccination plans relating to the virus. The Company has remained in consultation with its health partners and venues to implement an appropriate and comprehensive plan centered on the protection and reduction of the risk of infection for audience members, cast and production teams, staff, and volunteers.

Stay up to date with Opera Orlando's upcoming season online at www.operaorlando.org, and follow and like the Opera's Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter accounts. Individual tickets for Rigoletto are on sale now through the Dr. Phillips Center's Bill & Mary Darden Box Office (445 S. Magnolia Avenue, Orlando), online at www.drphillipcscenter.org, or by calling (407) 839-0119, ext. 0. See YOU at the Opera!