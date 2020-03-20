Opera On Tap Will Live Stream Shows

Opera On Tap has released the following statement regarding its upcoming schedule:

In light of the recently updated city and state guidelines regarding the prevention of the COVID-19 virus, we have decided to postpone all of our performances in March and April.



We apologize for this inconvenience. We feel compelled at this particular moment to do what we can to keep our communities healthy and want to lower the risk of unwittingly spreading the virus.



That being said...



We hope to see you at our Facebook Live-streamed show TONIGHT at 8pm! We've partnered with some fabulous artists on the creation of an online quarantine cabaret. The venue? Emmie and Harry's. You can join the fun here by answering the questions. We hope to see you tonight!:

https://www.facebook.com/groups/624549324773200







