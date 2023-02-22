Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Opera Naples SEVILLE SOIREE Gala Showcases Exclusive, One-of-a-Kind Auction Items

Those looking for a unique experience will have the chance to win an unforgettable Festival Under the Stars evening of wine, dining and opera.

Feb. 22, 2023  

Opera Naples, one of Naples' top performing arts organizations, will host their annual Gala - Seville Soirée - on Feb. 28 at Arthrex One.

Guests will be whisked away to the streets of Spain with a passionate evening of flavorful cocktails and dinner, Spanish-inspired entertainment led by Maestro Ramón Tebar, and an exciting live auction featuring exclusive, one-of-a-kind items.

Top live auction items include a handmade 18-karat white gold diamond and red ruby cocktail ring designed and created by Crown Jewelers, as well as Turk & Turk's stunning Frida-inspired custom wearable art collection including a kimono, clutch and pocket square exclusively designed and hand-crafted for Opera Naples.

Those looking for a unique experience will have the chance to win an unforgettable Festival Under the Stars evening of wine, dining and opera. This incredible package includes a gourmet dining experience at any of the Aielli Group restaurants, including the choice of Sea Salt, Barbatella, Dorona or Grappino, plus luxury transportation and tickets to any of the amazing performances at the Opera Naples Festival Under the Stars.

Guests will also have the opportunity to bid on incredible getaway packages to breathtaking destinations such as Valencia, Verona and New York City with luxury accommodations and transportation, featuring spectacular itineraries filled with four-course meals, private vineyard tours, VIP meet and greets and unforgettable opera performances by Placido Domingo, the Metropolitan Opera and more.

Proceeds from this year's gala will support Opera Naples' diverse opera productions, educational programming and the Opera Naples Rebuilding Fund and efforts to recover and rebuild the first floor and Judy and John Hushon Theatre following the devastating damage from Hurricane Ian that has impacted the David and Cecile Wang Opera Center.

Individual tickets are $500; table pricing starts at $5,000.

For information, visit OperaNaples.org or contact 239-963-9050 or info@OperaNaples.org.

Dedicated to presenting high-quality opera productions and concerts featuring internationally renowned performers and directors, Opera Naples is an artistic powerhouse. Since its inception, the company has presented well-known grand operas such as "La bohème," "Carmen," "Faust," "La Traviata," "Madama Butterfly," "Rigoletto," "Tosca" and more. An advocate of community service and education outreach, Opera Naples has introduced opera to more than 60,000 children since its inception through its various programs, including Lee and Collier County in-school programs and performances, the Resident Artists Program and Summer Youth Program. The company is also dedicated to nurturing the region's promising young talent through the Opera Naples Academy led by a faculty of revered opera luminaries who offer an immersive program of vocal instruction, lectures and masterclasses. The company has earned local, regional, and state government support. For more information, visit OperaNaples.org or contact info@OperaNaples.org.




