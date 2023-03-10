Opera Naples' Festival Under The Stars Opens With Performances By Jennifer Rowley And Jonathan Tetelman

Soprano Jennifer Rowley and tenor Jonathan Tetelman are among the world-renowned artists performing during Opera Naples' third annual outdoor Festival Under the Stars March 21 to April 5 in Cambier Park.

Rowley opens the multi-day festival with the Opera Stars Concert with orchestra Tuesday, March 21 at 7 p.m. Tetelman takes the stage Wednesday, March 22 at 7 p.m. for "An Evening of Hope," a charity concert presented in partnership with the Columbus Children's Foundation and Axcelerate Medical Foundation to support children's health.

"We are thrilled to open this year's festival on such a high note and continue our mission of bringing the best opera artists to Naples each year," said Ramón Tebar, artistic and music director for Opera Naples and cultural ambassador for the City of Naples. "Jennifer and Jonathan are acclaimed worldwide for their passionate and powerful performances. Audiences are in for a moving night."

Tebar conducts the Naples Festival Orchestra on the March 21 concert and will provide piano accompaniment for the March 22 recital.

Lauded by The New York Times as "a singer of enormous gift and promise," American soprano Rowley has performed at the most renowned venues across the globe, starring in the title roles of Verdi's "Aida" at the Gran Teatre del Liceu in Barcelona, Puccini's "Tosca" at Semperoper Dresden and her signature role as Leonora in Verdi's "Il Trovatore" at Opéra de Rouen in Normandy. She's been recognized for her remarkable voice, stage presence and creating "the most beautiful lyrical moments."

Tetelman, a Chilean-born American tenor, has been heralded by The New York Times as a "total star," a "major talent" by Opera News and praised as a "vocally magnificent, radiant and distinctive tenor." He has performed Rodolfo in Puccini's "La Bohème" at Semperoper Dresden, Loris in Giordano's "Fedora" in Las Palmas and Cavaradossi in Puccini's "Tosca" at the Deutsche Oper Berlin. Tetelman signed with the famous record label, Deutsche Gramophone, and his first solo album was recently awarded "Best album of the year" at the Oper Awards!, known as the Oscar of classical music. Next season, Tetelman will make his Met Debut in two different productions.

Proceeds from Tetelman's "An Evening of Hope" will help provide equitable access to gene therapy solutions for children with rare diseases. The event includes a VIP cocktail reception and dinner at 6:30 p.m.

Festival Under the Stars brings the biggest international voices in opera to Naples' Cambier Park, 601 Park St. The outdoor opera festival is sponsored by PNC Bank and presented in collaboration with the Naples Art Association and Grand Piano Series. Additional performances include "Carmen," "Frida," Zarzuela and Flamenco, A Night at the Opera in partnership with the Southwest Florida Symphony, Dominic Cheli in partnership with Grand Piano Series, as well as a free family and community day.

Tickets for Festival Under the Stars are priced from $23 with multiple date packages, individual and table seating level options available. Dinner packages from Three60 Market can be purchased in advance; light snacks are also available. No outside food or coolers are permitted.

Dedicated to presenting high-quality opera productions and concerts featuring prominent international performers and directors. Opera Naples is one of Naples' leading performing arts organization and an artistic powerhouse. Since its inception, the company has presented well-known grand operas such as "La Bohème," "Carmen," "Faust," "La Traviata," "Madama Butterfly," "Rigoletto," "Tosca" and more. An advocate of community service and education outreach, Opera Naples has introduced opera to more than 60,000 children since its inception through various programs, including in-school programs and performances in Lee and Collier counties, the Resident Artists Program and Summer Youth Program. The company is also committed to nurturing the region's promising young talent through the Opera Naples Academy led by a faculty of revered opera luminaries who offer an immersive program of vocal instruction, lectures and masterclasses. The company has earned local, regional and state government support.

