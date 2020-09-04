Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Opera Națională București Cancels Performances Through September 13

Article Pixel

The Opera has confirmed that ten of its employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

Sep. 4, 2020  

Opera Națională București Cancels Performances Through September 13

Opera Națională București has canceled its upcoming performances previously scheduled from September 5-13, 2020, OperaWire reports. All the performances will be rescheduled for a later date.

The Opera has confirmed that ten of its employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

Among the cancelled performances areCarl Orff's "Carmina Burana," "Italian evening & Evening Astor Piazzolla," a concert of students of the National University of Music in Bucharest, a Verdi-Shakespeare Trilogy which included "Macbeth," "Otello," and "Falstaff," and Mozart's "Le Nozze Di Figaro."

Read more on OperaWire.


Related Articles View More Opera Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • Lena Hall Announces OBSESSED: PRINCE Live Streaming Concert 9/23
  • Teatro dell'Opera di Roma Announces Four Fall Concerts at the Teatro Costanzi
  • Watch Rachel Bay Jones In Concert Tonight With Seth Rudetsky
  • Hershey Felder to Perform Virtually from Italy