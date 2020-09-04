Opera Națională București Cancels Performances Through September 13

The Opera has confirmed that ten of its employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

Opera Națională București has canceled its upcoming performances previously scheduled from September 5-13, 2020, OperaWire reports. All the performances will be rescheduled for a later date.

Among the cancelled performances areCarl Orff's "Carmina Burana," "Italian evening & Evening Astor Piazzolla," a concert of students of the National University of Music in Bucharest, a Verdi-Shakespeare Trilogy which included "Macbeth," "Otello," and "Falstaff," and Mozart's "Le Nozze Di Figaro."

