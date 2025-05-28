Opera Montana Unveils 2025-26 Season Including RAGTIME Directed By Francesca Zambello

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Opera Montana - the state's oldest professional opera company - has revealed its 2025-2026 season, the company's 48th. The season includes the first time in the company's history that a full production will be performed outside of Bozeman, in addition to the momentous collaboration with famed stage director Francesca Zambello in the beloved Broadway musical RAGTIME.

CINDERELLA (1904)

Music and libretto by Pauline Viardot (1821-1910)

Sung in English

Knoxville Opera Production Conceived & Directed by Dean Anthony

Scenic & Video Design by Bobby Bradley for Knoxville Opera

Performance Schedule

Bozeman, MT - September 27-28, 2025 at The Ellen Theatre Helena, MT - October 2, 2025 at The Myrna Loy Missoula, MT - October 11-12, 2025 at Westside Theater



Artistic Team

Stage Director: Dean Anthony Conductor & Tour Pianist: Kyle Naig



With its blend of humor, romance, and beautiful melodies, audiences of all ages will delight in the magical retelling of this classic fairy tale. CINDERELLA marks two historic milestones as Opera Montana's first-ever statewide tour of a full production and the company's first opera composed by a woman. Stunning video projections, beautiful costumes, and a charming new English translation make this delightful production ideal to share with families across Montana.

RAGTIME (1996)

Music by Stephen Flaherty (b. 1960)

Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens (b. 1948)

Book by Terrence McNally (1938-2020)

Based on the 1975 novel by E.L. Doctorow

New Production Directed by Francesca Zambello

Performance Schedule

Bozeman, MT - January 23, 24, 25, 30, 31, & February 1, 2026 at The Ellen Theatre



Cast & Artistic Team

The epic Tony-award winning musical RAGTIME makes its Montana debut in a new production by the visionary and groundbreaking stage director Francesca Zambello, artistic director of Washington National Opera. Set during the dramatically changing landscape of the early 20th-century, RAGTIME masterfully intertwines the stories of three diverse families as they seek the American Dream. Featuring unforgettable songs and a powerhouse cast, this captivating musical of hope and resilience resonates more than ever with today's audiences.

TOSCA (1900)

Music by Giacomo Puccini (1858-1924)

Libretto by Luigi Illica (1857-1919) and Giuseppe Giacosa (1847-1906)

Sung in Italian with English supertitles

Performance Schedule

Bozeman, MT - May 7-10, 2026 at The Ellen Theatre



Cast & Artistic Team

Passion and power collide as Giacomo Puccini's TOSCA returns to Bozeman. This high-stakes drama between a passionate singer, a revolutionary artist, and a ruthless chief of police features some of the most famous and beautiful music ever written for the opera stage. Montana audiences will rediscover why TOSCA remains one of the most thrilling and popular operas of all time. Season tickets are available to the general public beginning July 1. Single tickets go on sale August 1.

