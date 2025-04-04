Opera Carolina Announces 2025-2026 Season

The 2025-26 season kicks off on Sept. 11 with a collaboration with Mint Museum Uptown to host the company's first-ever 9/11 Commemorative Concert.
Opera Carolina has announced programming for its upcoming 76th season with an ambitious lineup of grand operas, special concerts, philanthropic events and community initiatives.
Expanding on its “Opera for All” theme, general director Dr. Shanté Williams and new artistic director/deputy general director Claudio Ferri are shaping the new season to merge tradition with innovation and celebrate diverse voices and stories in the opera world.
“We're excited to offer an amazing lineup of programming and events that spotlight not only what we're bringing to the stage but also how Opera Carolina is connecting in the community,” Dr. Shanté Williams said. “Audiences can expect powerhouse performances, compelling stories and a lot of fun from notable voices from opera houses around the world alongside our group of impressive local talent and upcoming artists.”
The 2025-26 season kicks off on Sept. 11 with a collaboration with Mint Museum Uptown to host the company's first-ever 9/11 Commemorative Concert. The event will honor the victims with a featured performance of Pergolesi's popular “Stabat Mater.” Following last year's success of its inaugural A Night to Remember, Opera Carolina will return to the Belk Theater on Nov. 1 for the event, which pays tribute to Puccini's heroines, in partnership with the Puccini Festival of Torre del Lago.
Opera Carolina will bring three, timeless masterpieces to the main stage next season.
The organization's signature fundraiser, Bella Notte, will take on a new look as it moves to New Year's Eve, promising glamour, breathtaking performances and a few surprises.
Additionally, a roster of visitors from other acclaimed opera houses will include two of the brightest stars in today's opera world – Erin Morley and Lawrence Brownlee – who will grace the Knight Theater stage on May 2, 2026 for “Belcanto Incanto.”
Opera Carolina also continues its mission to nurture emerging talent and engage young audiences through learning, literacy and mentorship initiatives such as:
Other philanthropic highlights include the Classic Golf Tournament, and a trunk show sponsored by world-renowned fashion house Dolce & Gabbana.
“Our 76th season reflects Opera Carolina's bold vision for the future,” said Claudio Ferri, who will debut next season as the organization's artistic director. “Our vision is to broaden Opera Carolina's status amongst the international opera network by presenting world-class productions, co-productions, artists and management. There is something for everyone to enjoy, and we can't wait for audiences to join us on this extraordinary artistic journey.
For full details on the 2025-26 season, visit operacarolina.org. Tickets for performances are currently on sale for Opera Carolina subscribers. Tickets will be available to the general public on May 1.
