Opera Buffs Presents THE ENCHANTED TAIL

Opera Buffs will broadcast "The Enchanted Tail" on Oct. 2, 7, and 16, 2020, OperaWire reports.

The production will be part of the group's "Stay In, Sing Out" series.

"What sets 'The Enchanted Tail' apart from other children's programming is threefold," tenor Bernardo Bermudez said. "We wrote a unique story, composed transitional music to give the show a sense of Disney-like movement, and hired established singers who truly love singing for kids. It's a pastiche opera, weaving arias, duets, and music from opera, operetta, and classical music into a cohesive, kid-friendly, engaging story with lovable characters. We try to give children the highest level of artistry possible."

Bermudez takes on the role of the Woodsman who turns into a silent fox.

