On Site Opera to Host Outdoor 10th Birthday Party with Friends, Fanfare and Opera Tunes

On Site Opera, New York's pioneering opera company rooted in site-specific storytelling and the immersive experience, is celebrating their tenth anniversary season with an al fresco birthday bash, June 14 at Ellington in the Park. In addition to live performances, light bites, and cake, the evening will help to raise funds for the next decade of creativity and opera innovation.

While it may be a tenth birthday party, the company is trading in the festive and age-appropriate rent-a-clowns, princesses, and face painting for select evocative arias from Pagliacci, Tosca, Hansel and Gretel and more. Guests will enjoy intimate and up-close performances by Cree Carrico, Lindell Carter, Dylan Morrongiello and Candace Chien while enjoying drinks with a riverside view and a sunset toast to celebrate a decade of opera in unusual and innovative places and a bright future ahead.

"We've got all the things you would find at a ten-year old's birthday party but reimagined for adults in only the way On Site Opera would!", exclaims the company's General and Artistic Director Eric Einhorn. "It's the start of summer, it's outdoors, and it's one giant party to celebrate our community, music, art and all of the possibilities of collaboration, exploration and opera for the decade to come. We can't wait to see you there!"

EVENT and VENUE INFORMATION

The Birthday Bash Fundraiser will be held Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at 6:00 p.m.

Ellington in the Park is located on Riverside Drive and w105 Street and accessible by the 1 train. The party is accessible by Riverside Park via stairs at w105 St. & Riverside Dr. or w108th St. & Riverside Dr. and following the path towards the cafe, or via an ADA accessible ramp at w103 Street and following the path around the soccer court.

TICKET INFORMATION:

Tickets begin at $100 and are available at https://osopera.org/birthday-bash/

While masks are optional, proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required to enter.

ABOUT ON SITE OPERA

Founded in 2012, New York City-based On Site Opera is the country's leading presenter of site-specific operas in non- traditional venues. Rooted in collaboration and storytelling, On Site Opera celebrates the connection between artist and audience through highly curated experiences led by exciting opera artists and bold and innovative creative teams. Each On Site Opera production invites New Yorkers to explore their city in new and unique ways, while cultivating a new generation of opera audiences. To date, OSO has produced 19 operas in as many unique locations to critical acclaim, including the Bronx Zoo, Harlem's historic Cotton Club, Madame Tussaud's Wax Museum, the Atlanta Botanical Garden, the

American Museum of Natural History, Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen, and the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Committed to exploring new technology to make opera more accessible, OSO was the first opera company to employ Google Glass supertitles, and the company has currently developed its own mobile app for multi-language translations and digital program information.

Following extended COVID-related theater closures in 2020, On Site Opera was recognized as a leading organization in reimagining opera, bringing productions to audiences around the world through the telephone, by mail, and online in inventive and creative productions.