OZ Arts Presents BROKEN THEATER, A New Collaboration Between New Dialect, And American Modern Opera Company

Contemporary arts center OZ Arts Nashville today announced Nashville's celebrated contemporary dance collective New Dialect will return to the OZ Arts stage together with the American Modern Opera Company (AMOC), in a dynamic co-production Broken Theater, November 17-19.

Described as "piercingly gorgeous" by The New Yorker, Broken Theater melds dance, music, and cinematic beauty to explore a group of artists wrestling with identity during a moment of creative and personal tumult. The virtuosic cast of performers slip in and out of their expected roles, with musicians, dancers, and vocalists all moving throughout the dramatically lit performance space.

Featuring evocative choreography by former Batsheva dance company member Bobbi Jene Smith, the compelling new dance and music work assembles some of the most notable talents of the rising generation - including acclaimed dancer-choreographer and New Dialect founder Banning Bouldin in her triumphant return to the stage.

Bouldin founded the contemporary dance practice out of a desire to foster a sustainable ecosystem for contemporary dance artists to live, learn, and collaborate in her hometown of Nashville. Broken Theater marks New Dialect's fifth presentation at OZ Arts, demonstrating the contemporary arts center's commitment to fostering exceptional local talent in addition to international excellence. Bobbi Jene Smith has broadened her reach through international theater, film, and dance collaborations since leaving Batsheva after nearly a decade, during which she created new works for the company. She has created work for The Martha Graham Dance Company, Royal Danish Ballet, Los Angeles Dance Project, and others.

"OZ Arts is proud of our long-standing relationship with New Dialect, and this spectacular collaboration between Banning's company and the game-changing artists of AMOC is already making waves in the dance and music world," says Mark Murphy, OZ Arts Executive and Artistic Director. "Broken Theater is a great representation of the genre-bending work we aim to nurture through our producing and presenting mission."

OZ Arts will present Broken Theater from November 17-19 in its expansive warehouse. Tickets begin at $25 and are on sale now at the following link.

This performance is presented in part by a grant from South Arts in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts and the Tennessee Arts Commission. Additional support comes from donors and grants, including the Metro Nashville Arts Commission and the Tennessee Arts Commission, and media sponsorship from the Nashville Scene. To learn more about upcoming performances at OZ, please visit www.ozartsnashville.org.

Thursday, November 17 at 8:00pm

Friday, November 18 at 8:00pm

Saturday, November 19 at 3:00pm and 8:00pm

Tickets: $25-$35

Seating is general admission and tickets are available for purchase at ozartsnashville.org.

Founded in 2013 by the Ozgener family, OZ Arts Nashville has quickly established itself as one of the Southeast's most influential and respected producers and presenters focused on the creation and presentation of significant performing and visual artworks by diverse cultural visionaries who are making vital contributions to the evolution of contemporary culture. Through performances, exhibitions, and community events, OZ Arts focuses on producing and presenting the work of local and visiting artists who reflect our diverse society, utilize new artistic forms and technology in creative ways, and provide opportunities for meaningful engagement with audiences, students and cultural and civic leaders. OZ Arts' unique creative warehouse has developed a reputation as a major national and regional laboratory for experimentation and a home for contemporary dance and performance. More than 50,000 audience members have been introduced to adventurous artists from around the world since the organization opened, and hundreds of local and regional artists have used OZ's 10,000 square-foot warehouse theater to develop new works. For more information, please visit ozartsnashville.org.

New Dialect is a nonprofit contemporary dance collective and training program based in Nashville, Tenn. After a decade performing internationally as a dancer, Banning Bouldin returned to her hometown Nashville to form the city's first daily training program and professional contemporary dance company. Since 2013, Bouldin and New Dialect have gained national recognition for their efforts to contribute to the evolution of contemporary dance through imaginative, socially relevant outreach and performances.

The mission of AMOC, founded in 2017 by Matthew Aucoin and Zack Winokur, is to build and share a body of collaborative work. As a group of dancers, singers, musicians, writers, directors, composers, choreographers, and producers united by a core set of values, AMOC artists pool their resources to create new pathways that connect creators and audiences in surprising and visceral ways. Most recently, AMOC served as Music Director for the 2022 Ojai Music Festival-the second ensemble and first explicitly interdisciplinary company to hold the position in OMF's 75-year history. Over the Festival's four days, AMOC offered 18 performances, eight world premieres, and six new theatrical productions.