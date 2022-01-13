OPERA The Racial Justice Opera Forum: Feb. 1–5

OPERA America will host its first-ever Racial Justice Opera Forum, bringing the opera field together for a week of intentional learning, engagement, and practical application.



Everyone committed to moving racial justice forward in the opera field is invited to engage with colleagues and opera lovers to co-create a path of informed action, measurable accountability, and meaningful change.



The Racial Justice Opera Forum will take place virtually from Tuesday, February 1 through Saturday, February 5. Attendees are encouraged to be fully present for the sessions on February 1, 3, and 5 and to actively participate in the self-paced components of the forum on February 2 and 4.

Registration is free to all OPERA America members. Non-members can participate by joining as a $75 Individual Member.

Register Now