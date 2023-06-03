Nickel City Opera to Present THE BARBER OF SEVILLE This Month

The Barber of Seville, or The Useless Precaution is an opera buffa in two acts composed by Gioachino Rossini with an Italian libretto by Cesare Sterbini.

Nickel City Opera will present Gioachino Rossini's comic opera 'The Barber of Seville' with full orchestra, costumes, and sets returning for the second year to Nichols Flickinger Performing Arts Center, 1250 Amherst Street in Buffalo, NY, Saturday, June 24th, 2023 at 7pm and gracing the stage of the newly renovated Hollywood Theater, 39 West Main Street Gowanda, NY, Sunday, June 25th, 2023 at 5pm. After many years, the 14th Annual NCO Fundraising Gala is returning to Ilio DiPaolo's 3785 South Park Ave, Blasdell, NY June 12, 2023 hosted by Nickel City Opera Founder and Artistic Director, Valerian Ruminski with special guests.

Valerian looks forward to a busy Season.."The hilarious comedy by Rossini, The Barber of Seville, will be our production both in Buffalo at the Nichols Flickinger Center for the Performing Arts and The Hollywood Theatre on W. Main St in Gowanda, NY. This ornate, refurbished, historic grand old theatre will be humming with opera in June and will be a new destination for Nickel City Opera to service theatre-goers in East Aurora, Hamburg, Orchard Park, Chautauqua, Angola, Silver Creek and other Southtowns. Bringing opera to the entire region of Western New York is part of our mission and we're looking forward to a long term partnership."

The Barber of Seville, or The Useless Precaution is an opera buffa in two acts composed by Gioachino Rossini with an Italian libretto by Cesare Sterbini. The libretto was based on Pierre Beaumarchais's French comedy The Barber of Seville (1775). Rossini's The Barber of Seville has proven to be one of the greatest masterpieces of comedy within music and has been described as the opera buffa of all "opera buffa". After two hundred years, it remains a popular work.

Nickel City Opera, Inc. was founded in 2003 by Valerian Ruminski and has produced over 20 operas including the world premiere of SHOT! by Persis Vehar in 2016 at Shea's Buffalo Theatre. Other productions include La Boheme, The Barber of Seville, Tosca, Don Pasquale, The Marriage of Figaro and Il Tabarro staged on the USS The Sullivans at the Buffalo Erie County Naval & Military Park. NCO's mission is to bring high quality opera and events to WNY and is launching an Expansion Project to further the arts in WNY and beyond.




