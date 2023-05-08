New Orleans Opera Association's General And Artistic Director To Step Down

The New Orleans Opera Association's General and Artistic Director Clare Burovac will be stepping down from her role at the end of the 2022-23 season. A transition committee will lead the efforts in identifying Burovac's successor. In the interim, Burovac will continue leading the company to maintain its growth trajectory until a new leader has been named.

"While we are saddened that Clare is leaving us, we are extremely grateful for Clare's three years of outstanding leadership of the New Orleans Opera," says Board President Dwayne O. Littauer. "Clare will be missed, but she leaves a legacy that will be invaluable to the company for many years into the future."

"After careful consideration and discussions with the Board and my family, I have made the difficult, but necessary, decision to pass this torch," said Burovac. "It's been an honor to lead this historic company these past years, and I'd like to thank the people of this city who have embraced and supported me and New Orleans Opera throughout my time here."

Burovac began her tenure in July 2020 and her leadership was marked by adventurous programming paired with fiscal responsibility, leading the company out of the pandemic shutdown that marked 2020 and 2021. Throughout the shutdown, Burovac kept NOOA prioritized on engagement and relevance within the community through innovative digital and outdoor performances. Upon returning to in-person performances, Burovac continued to build upon collaborative programming with the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra, beginning with a semi-staged Act 1 of Wagner's Die Walküre, and expanded educational and community initiatives with the creation of programs including Community Conversations, post-performance opera discussions, and NOOA's Career Day series for youth in grades K-12.

Under Burovac's leadership, new audiences increased by 11% and new subscription packages reached 133% of projected revenue. Exceptional diverse talent including singers, conductors, stage directors, and others, were engaged to present classic operas including La Bohème, The Barber of Seville, and Hansel and Gretel, an empowering and thought-provoking production of Madame Butterfly, and company premieres of Daniel Schnyder's Charlie Parker's Yardbird and Tom Cipullo's Josephine. Burovac also programmed the 2023-24 season consisting of Mozart's Marriage of Figaro, Jeanine Tesori and Tazewell Thompson's Blue, Lisette Oropesa in Concert, and Donizetti's Lucia di Lammermoor.

ABOUT NEW ORLEANS OPERA ASSOCIATION

New Orleans Opera Association (NOOA), which begins its 81st season on July 1, 2023, is committed to enriching the lives of all people by producing operas of the highest artistic quality and providing educational opportunities through traditional and innovative approaches. NOOA aspires to connect people to the arts and each other through the joy of opera. For more information, see Click Here or call the Box Office at (504) 529-3000.