New Amsterdam Opera Announces Spring Production

New Amsterdam Opera has announced its Spring 2020 production.

NAO will perform Giuseppe Verdi's I VESPRI SICILIANI on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 7:00 PM. The venue for the performance will be Sanctuary Theater at The Center at West Park (165 W. 86th Street, NYC). Artistic Director Keith Chambers will conduct the New Amsterdam Opera Orchestra & Chorus. Cast - TBA.

This one-night-only performance is a rare opportunity to experience this monumental work in a live performance in New York City. Its last professional presentation here was in 2004.

Tickets are available for purchase online: https://new-amsterdam-opera.ticketleap.com/i-vespri-siciliani/

For more information, please contact New Amsterdam Opera at: info@NewAmsterdamOpera.org





Related Articles View More Opera Stories

More Hot Stories For You