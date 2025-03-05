Nashville Opera To Close 24.25 Season With Donizetti's LUCIA: THE BRIDE OF LAMMERMOOR

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Nashville Opera brings its 24.25 Season to its close with two performances of Donizetti’s LUCIA: THE BRIDE OF LAMMERMOOR. This Bel Canto masterpiece features Metropolitan Opera and Royal Danish Opera star Rainelle Krause in her role debut as the tragic bride.

Based on Sir Walter Scott’s novel, Gaetano Donizetti’s Lucia features opera’s most famous mad scene. The hallmark of Bel Canto (“beautiful singing”) repertory is exacting, florid passages in the upper range of the voice. Unparalleled technical virtuosity is required of the soprano singing the role.

Krause, a coloratura phenom known around the world for her performance of The Queen of the Night in Mozart’s The Magic Flute, returns to Nashville after her triumphal company debut last April in that role. She is set to become The Metropolitan Opera’s new Queen of the Night, beginning with their December 2025 staging.

The cast includes tenor César Delgado as Edgardo, baritone Timothy Mix as Enrico, bass-baritone William Guanbo Su as Raimondo, mezzo-soprano Sara Crigger as Alisa, and tenor Gregory Sliskovich as both Arturo and Normanno. LUCIA is directed by Nashville Opera CEO and Artistic Director John Hoomes and is conducted by Nashville Opera Music Director Dean Williamson.

LUCIA: THE BRIDE OF LAMMERMOOR is made possible by generous underwriting from the Estate of Dr. George F. Gray. The late Vanderbilt University Medical Center pathologist was an ardent supporter of Nashville Opera since the 1980s.

Performances will be held April 3 and 5, both at 7:30 PM, at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center’s Jackson Hall. LUCIA will be sung in Italian and features English supertitles above the stage. Tickets from $30 at nashvilleopera.org/lucia.

Comments