NOMADS-OASIS Comes to National Opera Center's Marc A. Scorca Hall Next Month

Planet-roaming composers Agustín Castilla-Ávila (Spain), Wladimir Rosinskij (Austria), and Richard Cameron-Wolfe (New Mexico, USA) converge in the National Opera Center's Scorca Hall on Saturday, August 6th at 7pm to present Nomads-Oasis, a concert featuring five US premieres and two world premieres.

The event opens with In Memoriam Dmitri Hvorostovsky, Rosinskij's tribute to his good friend, the great Siberian baritone, includes the world premiere of Castilla-Ávila's Suite of Movements (for solo cello) and concludes with the world premiere of Cameron-Wolfe's micro-opera Passionate Geometries, featuring soprano Elisabeth Halliday-Quan.

Pianist Gayle Blankenburg (California), composer/guitarist Agustín Castilla-Ávila and cellist Ruslana Prokopenko (Ukraine) are joined by seven of New York's stellar new-music provocateurs: guitarists Dan Lippel, Oren Fader, William Anderson, and Matt Slotkin; flutist Roberta Michel, clarinetist Madison Greenstone, and cellist Caleb van der Swaagh. Together they will offer a "gourmet feast" of contemporary music.