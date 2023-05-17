Mozart's DON GIOVANNI to be Presented at Teatro Grattacielo This Summer

Teatro Grattacielo will present Mozart's Don Giovanni on June 16 & 17, 2023 at 7:30pm at the Riverside Theater at 91 Claremont Avenue, NYC. To purchase tickets for June 16, visit grattacielo.org/buy-tickets. Made possible thanks to generous support by the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation, the performance on June 17 is open to schools and underprivileged & underserved communities in NYC. For more information and to make a reservation for June 17th, please email: stefanoskoroneos@grattacielo.org. For more information about Teatro Grattacielo, please visit: grattacielo.org.

Mozart's Don Giovanni

June 16 & 17, 2023 at 7:30pm at Riverside Theater

Presented in collaboration with the Mid-Atlantic Chamber Orchestra

grattacielo.org/season/don-giovanni

With a special combination of great young singers, provocative staging and projections, Teatro Grattacielo and Camerata Bardi Vocal Academy young artists program present Mozart's arguably greatest opera, Don Giovanni, during Pride Month. Updated as a celebration of Spanish sic-kitsch set in '90s replete with air couches, Chanel clothes and lots of jewels, this production is a dedication to Spanish cinematographer Pedro Almodovar and Cuban Bolero singer La Lupe. On the stage will be neon bull sculptures, a five-piece couch covered with Piet Mondian fabric, and lots of gazpacho. The performers will be driven by their most inner desires and fears, living their lives in a continued state of suspension. A suspension of time. A suspension of senses. In a '90s Spain, where food, sex and pop culture are a way of expression.

CAST

SUCHAN KIM | Don Giovanni 06/16

LUCAS BOUK | Don Giovanni 06/17

LOGAN DOOLEY | Leporello

RICK AGSTER | Commendatore

SARA KENNEDY | Donna Anna

STEPHANIE RIVERO | Donna Anna

JUAN JOSÉ BELTRÁN CARMONA | Don Ottavio

PEDRO BARRERA | Don Ottavio

KATHLEEN ECHOLS | Donna Elvira

EUN BYOUL SONG | Donna Elvira

STEPHANIE LORENZ | Donna Elvira

SEONGEUN LUNA PARK | Zerlina 06/16

TAYLOR CONSIGLIO | Zerlina

MINKI HONG | Masetto

JOE MURPHY | Masetto

CREATIVE TEAM

JASON TRAMM | Conductor

STEFANOS KORONEOS | Director

TASOS PROTOPSALTOU | Set designer

TASOS PROTOPSALTOU AND SARA BETH PEARSON | Costume designers

MATTHEW DEINHART | Lighting designer

RICARDO MONGE | Poster designer

The season will continue with Spontini's La Vestale starring Indra Thomas as Giulia and Tahanee Aluwihare as La Gran Vestale on October 28, 2023 at the Gerald Lynch Theater at John Jay College.

About Teatro Grattacielo

Teatro Grattacielo is unique in New York City. With a full symphonic orchestra and chorus, world-class soloists and repertoire that is first-rate (albeit unfamiliar), its performances yearly have been an event that has been dear to the hearts of operaphiles since 1994.

Teatro Grattacielo's performances of operas that held the European stages from the 1820s to 1930s-yet many of which failed to find root in the international operatic repertoire-demonstrate that these works have a rare beauty that is only difficult to appreciate because they are so seldom heard. Such rarities as I Cavalieri di Ekebù, Riccardo Zandonai's operatic treatment of Selma Lagerlöf's Pulitzer Prize winning novel "The Saga of Gösta Berling," caused a sensation in the audience, most of whom had never known that this intense, heartfelt music drama existed, and were privileged to hear it with little chance of it being performed again soon.

Other operas, such as Mascagni's Guglielmo Ratcliff, Il Piccolo Marat, and Iris, Montemezzi's L'Amore dei Tre Re, L'Incantesimo, and Risurrezione, as well as Giordano's La Cena Delle Beffe amply show that the verismo movement extended far beyond the boundaries of the familiar warmth of Puccini, in a rich and varied tapestry of emotionally-charged music drama.

For its 18th season, Teatro Grattacielo presented Italo Montemezzi''s lyrical masterpiece, La Nave, adapted from the play by Gabriele d'Annunzio, which had not been seen in the U.S. since 1919, and which was performed by the Teatro Grattacielo Orchestra conducted by Maestro Israel Gursky, in a specially reconstructed version taken from the composer's manuscript.

In 2019, Teatro Grattacielo presented a Gala of Verismo works for its 25th Anniversary Concert. In 2020 has filmed Umberto Giordano's Fedora in collaboration with Global Vision and Beniamino Gigli, 100 YEARS at the Met, a dedication to great tenor Beniamino Gigli who's Met debut occurred 100 years ago on November 26th 1920. Both productions are streaming on our website.

For more information, visit grattacielo.org.