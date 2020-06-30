Milan's La Scala Opera House Will Reopen For Performances in July

Milan's La Scala opera house will reopen for four concerts in July!

The series will be performed 6-15 July, and then the venue will close again until its official reopening in September.

This marks the opera house's first performances since closing in early March due to the health crisis.

Patrons at these concerts in July will need to follow social distancing guidelines. The audience will be limited to 600, as opposed to the usual 2,000. The bar and cloakroom will be closed.

Following these performances, the opera house will close again, before reopening officially on 3 September with Verdi's Requiem. The following performance will take place on 5 September with Beethoven's Ninth. Both will be conducted by Riccardo Chailly.

To learn more about La Scala's upcoming concerts, visit www.teatroallascala.org/en/index.html.

Related Articles View More Opera Stories

More Hot Stories For You