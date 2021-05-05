Metropolitan Opera Unlikely to Reopen its Doors in 2021

Opera Wire has reported that the IATSE Local One revealed that the Metropolitan Opera will most likely not reopen in 2021. The union noted that the company's current lockout of its workers is likely to continue in the months ahead.

The Metropolitan Opera locked out its stagehands amidst the labor dispute between the company and the union representing the workers.

IATSE Local One President James J. Claffey Jr. stated, "This is Peter Gelb, the Met's general manger, and his board, locking the doors, refusing to sincerely come to the bargaining table and cruelly inflicting harm on our members already hurt by the pandemic. This is shameful behavior."

In a previous interview, Peter Gelb had stated, "I realize it is incredibly painful what we're asking them to do...But what we're trying to do is keep the Met alive, and the only way to achieve that is to reduce our costs."

The Metropolitan Opera is currently presenting its Met Live Concert series.