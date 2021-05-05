Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Metropolitan Opera Unlikely to Reopen its Doors in 2021

The Metropolitan Opera locked out its stagehands amidst the labor dispute between the company and the union representing the workers.

May. 5, 2021  
Metropolitan Opera Unlikely to Reopen its Doors in 2021

Opera Wire has reported that the IATSE Local One revealed that the Metropolitan Opera will most likely not reopen in 2021. The union noted that the company's current lockout of its workers is likely to continue in the months ahead.

Read the full story HERE.

The Metropolitan Opera locked out its stagehands amidst the labor dispute between the company and the union representing the workers.

IATSE Local One President James J. Claffey Jr. stated, "This is Peter Gelb, the Met's general manger, and his board, locking the doors, refusing to sincerely come to the bargaining table and cruelly inflicting harm on our members already hurt by the pandemic. This is shameful behavior."

In a previous interview, Peter Gelb had stated, "I realize it is incredibly painful what we're asking them to do...But what we're trying to do is keep the Met alive, and the only way to achieve that is to reduce our costs."

The Metropolitan Opera is currently presenting its Met Live Concert series.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Chilina Kennedy
Chilina Kennedy
Andy Karl
Andy Karl
Laura Bell Bundy
Laura Bell Bundy

Related Articles View More Opera Stories
Opera North Presents Virtual Presentations of ORFEO ED EURIDICE, FIDELIO and More Photo

Opera North Presents Virtual Presentations of ORFEO ED EURIDICE, FIDELIO and More

C.L. Hoover Opera House Reopens its Doors Photo

C.L. Hoover Opera House Reopens its Doors

Placido Domingo to Star in LA TRAVIATA at the Bolshoi Theatre Photo

Placido Domingo to Star in LA TRAVIATA at the Bolshoi Theatre

Lyric Opera Of KC SOUNDSCAPES Presented At American Jazz Museu, May 12 Photo

Lyric Opera Of KC SOUNDSCAPES Presented At American Jazz Museu, May 12


More Hot Stories For You

  • Felicia Curry and Rick Foucheux Join WAPAVA Board of Directors
  • HOW HE LIED TO HER HUSBAND To Stream This Month From Washington Stage Guild
  • Photo Flash: First Look At WE ARE FAMILY: SONGS OF HOPE AND UNITY, Airing on PBS
  • Best Medicine Rep To Reopen In June With VARIANT STRAINS