Metropolitan Opera Reaches One-Year Agreement With Soloists and Chorus Union

The Metropolitan Opera and the American Guild of Musical Artists (AGMA), the union representing its soloists, chorus, dancers, actors, and other stage professionals, announced a new one-year agreement on Friday.

The contract includes a 2.5% wage increase for covered employees, along with an additional temporary 2.5% boost that resulted from AGMA’s role in helping secure a $5 million appropriation in the New York state budget. According to the Met, AGMA assisted in lobbying the state government for the funds.

The new agreement takes effect on August 1, 2025, and runs through July 31, 2026. The temporary wage increase will expire at the end of the contract period. The agreement remains subject to ratification by AGMA members.

AGMA’s contract covers a broad group of Met employees, including soloists, chorus members, dancers, full-time actors, stage managers, stage directors, and choreographers.

Negotiations are still ongoing with two other key Met unions. Agreements with Local 802 of the American Federation of Musicians, which represents the Met Orchestra, and Local One of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, which represents stagehands, are both set to expire on July 31.

