Metropolitan Opera Cast Change Advisory LA CENERENTOLA

Vito Priante will sing Dandini in all performances of Rossini's La Cenerentola, replacing Davide Luciano.

Italian baritone Vito Priante makes his Met debut as Dandini, a role he has previously sung at Vienna State Opera, Bavarian State Opera, Lyric Opera of Chicago, and Teatro dell'Opera di Roma. Recent performances include Leporello in Mozart's Don Giovanni in Rome, the Duke of Nottingham in Donizetti's Roberto Devereux at Bavarian State Opera, Escamillo in Bizet's Carmen at Teatro Fenice in Venice, and Papageno in Mozart's Die Zauberflöte at the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden. Other roles this season include Figaro in Rossini's Il Barbiere di Siviglia at the Canadian Opera Company, and the Four Villains in Offenbach's Les Contes d'Hoffmann at Stuttgart Opera.

The cast for La Cenerentola also includes mezzo-soprano Tara Erraught as Angelina, tenor Javier Camarena as Don Ramiro, bass-baritone Maurizio Muraro as Don Magnifico, and bass-baritone Christian Van Horn as Alidoro. James Gaffigan conducts.

Performances of La Cenerentola begin on March 12, 2020, and run through April 3, 2020.

For further information, please visit metopera.org.





