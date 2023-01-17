Metropolitan Opera Announces Cast Change For LA BOHEME

Sopranos Sylvia D'Eramo and Leah Hawkins will be singing Musetta in the upcoming spring performances of Puccini's La Bohème, replacing Kristina Mkhitaryan. D'Eramo will join the cast on April 21, 24, and 28; and May 2, 6 (matinee), and 14 (matinee). Hawkins, in addition to her previously scheduled performance on May 11, will also appear on May 17 and 20.

D'Eramo made her Met debut in the 2021 New Year's Eve Gala premiere of Bartlett Sher's production of Verdi's Rigoletto, singing Countess Ceprano. She recently completed her final season as a member of the Met's Lindemann Young Artist Development Program and also appeared as Kitty/Vanessa in the Met's premiere performances of Kevin Puts's The Hours earlier this season. She has sung Musetta at both Lyric Opera of Kansas City and the Verbier Festival in Switzerland. Additional performance highlights include Micaëla in Bizet's Carmen and Barena in Janaček's Jenůfa at the Santa Fe Opera.

The spring run of La Bohème begins on April 21, with additional performances on April 24 and 28; May 2, 6 (matinee), 11, 14 (matinee), 17, 20, 26, 29; and June 1, 4 (matinee), and 9.

