Massopera Announces Its First Live Stream Fundraising Event

MassOpera is presenting a virtual fundraising event Mother's Day Songs and Shout-outs. As many of us cannot presently be with loved ones for special events, MassOpera is presenting an opportunity to connect our audience and their loved ones through song and messages of love.

The show will feature Soprano Rachele Schmiege (full time Chorister with the Metropolitan Opera) Tenor Stefan Barner (Eisenstein in Die Fledermaus with MassOpera and Raylynmor Opera) Mezzo-Soprano Vera Savage (Soloist with Boston Cecilia's Durufle Requiem and The Handmaid's Tale with Boston Lyric Opera), Tenor Giovanni Formisano (performer in local concerts through-out Boston) and Soprano Dana Lynne Varga (MassOpera's Founder and Co-Artistic Director) in a free live streamed virtual fundraiser. "Donate-what-you-can" and one of these 5 singers will read your shout-out or sponsor an aria for $250 and our singers will dedicate a song of-your-choice to your loved one!

Donate $5 and MassOpera will receive $15

How You Can Participate and Donate!

1 Sponsor a song and singer, for $250, with the benefits of:

- Choosing the singer and song you want to sponsor by perusing each singer's song-lists (7 - of the 15 songs are claimed so these are going fast!)

- Your chosen song will be dedicated to your loved one (Mom, Sister, Aunt, Daughter or anyone)

- Submit a 100-word shout-out to as well, and your Sponsored Singer will read the shout-out (written in your own words) before they sing the song/aria dedicated to your loved one

- Support MassOpera's work and directly contribute to the income that our singers will receive for their performances in the Mother's Day Songs and Shout-outs!

- To sponsor a song/singer please email Will Neely at will@massopera.org

2 "Donate-what-you can" and submit a 30 word or less shout-out. One of the singers will read your message over the course of the concert!

- To learn more about this event and to make your tax-deductible gift please click here: https://massopera.org/mothers-day-songs-and-shout-outs/

- Follow the infographic instructions on our website, make your contribution and submit your shout-out!

The entire performance will be recorded as well as live streamed! If your loved one lives in another state or country and can't watch on Sunday, May 10th they can watch whenever they want!

Watching the concert is FREE and open to the public!

TO SPONSOR A SONG/SINGER PLEASE E-MAIL WILL NEELY AT WILL@MASSOPERA.ORG

