Manitoba Opera Cancels Fall 2020 Production of SWEENEY TODD

The Board of Trustees at the Manitoba Opera have made the decision to cancel its 2020/21 season opening production of Sweeney Todd scheduled for November 7, 10, and 13.

"First and foremost, the safety of the company's patrons, artists, crew, staff, and volunteers is of paramount importance, and we do not believe that we can guarantee the appropriate level of safety for a full-scale production at this time," reads a statement from Larry Desrochers, General Director & CEO.

The Province has indicated that it will not be reviewing the re-opening of large venues like the Centennial Concert Hall until September. To prepare a production for November, chorus rehearsals would normally start in August, and rehearsals are not possible with social distancing in place.

Social distancing measures for the audience in the Centennial Concert Hall reduces the number of available seats to sell and as a result, producing large-scale productions is not economically viable at this time.

Desrochers insists that the company's staff has developed plans for artistic, community engagement, and education programming. Some events will be online, some live, and others will be a combination of both, depending on circumstances. These plans include live-streamed concerts in November and February; garden tours; a new Digital Emerging Artists Program; for the kids, Celebrity Opera Storytime; and much more currently in development.

Tosca, at present, is still scheduled for April 10, 13, and 16, 2021.

Options for subscribers:

Option 1: Exchange your ticket(s) for a pass to the Season Opening Concert ($25 per household) and receive a tax receipt for the remaining value of your Sweeney Todd ticket(s).

Option 2: Receive a tax receipt for the full amount of your ticket(s).

Option 3: Receive a refund for the full amount of your ticket(s).

SUBSCRIBER RESPONSE FORM

Options for single ticket holds:

Option 1: Exchange your ticket(s) for a pass to the Season Opening Concert ($35 per household) and receive a tax receipt for the remaining value of your Sweeney Todd ticket(s).

Option 2: Receive a tax receipt for the full amount of your ticket(s).

Option 3: Receive a refund for the full amount of your ticket(s).

Option 4: Receive a 110% credit for use at a future performance (issued as a gift certificate)

SINGLE TICKET RESPONSE FORM

