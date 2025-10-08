Madison Opera Opens 2025–26 Season with Puccini’s LA BOHÈME

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Madison Opera will open its 2025–26 season with Giacomo Puccini’s La Bohème, one of the world’s most beloved operas, on Friday, November 7 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, November 9 at 2:30 p.m. at Overture Hall in the Overture Center for the Arts.

The production marks the company’s first La Bohème in ten years and celebrates the enduring power of Puccini’s lush score and heartfelt storytelling.

Set in the Bohemian quarter of Paris, La Bohème follows four struggling artists—poet Rodolfo, painter Marcello, philosopher Colline, and musician Schaunard—as they seek warmth, inspiration, and love. On Christmas Eve, Rodolfo meets his neighbor Mimì, sparking a romance that unfolds against the backdrop of youthful dreams and harsh realities. Their love story intertwines with that of Marcello and Musetta, culminating in a final act of loss and tenderness that has moved audiences for generations.

Puccini’s sweeping melodies— from the ardent duet “O Soave Fanciulla” to Musetta’s vivacious “Quando m’en vo”—capture both the joy and heartbreak of young love. Though initially dismissed by critics, La Bohème has become one of the most-performed operas of all time and inspired countless adaptations, including Jonathan Larson’s Broadway hit Rent.

“La Bohème is in many ways a perfect opera,” says Kathryn Smith, Madison Opera’s General Director. “Its combination of drama, humor, and tragedy is tightly calibrated, and the beautiful music has an almost impossibly emotional depth. Every generation falls in love with La Bohème all over again, and it's always a pleasure to share it with audiences.”

Madison Opera has assembled an exceptional young cast for this new production. Renée Richardson, who made her company debut at Opera in the Park 2025, returns as the fragile seamstress Mimì. Terrence Chin-Loy makes his Madison Opera debut as the poet Rodolfo, joined by Kyle White as Marcello, Wm. Clay Thompson as Colline, and Lifan Deng as Schaunard. Emily Secor returns as Musetta, following her turn as Diana in Orpheus in the Underworld. Alex Taylor appears as both Benoit and Alcindoro, while the Madison Opera Chorus and Madison Youth Choirs round out the ensemble.

The production marks the Madison Opera debut of director Alison Pogorelc, with John DeMain conducting the Madison Symphony Orchestra. The opera will be sung in Italian with projected English translations.

Performance and Ticket Information

Performances take place Friday, November 7 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, November 9 at 2:30 p.m. at Overture Hall, 201 State Street, Madison, WI. Tickets start under $25, with student and group discounts available.

Tickets are available through the Overture Center Box Office at 608.258.4141 or online at madisonopera.org.