MONTEVERDI & OTHER TREASURES FROM THE SEICENTO to be Presented by the Little OPERA Theatre of NY

The little OPERA theatre of ny will present a livestream concert of Monteverdi & Other Treasures from the Seicento on Friday, June 4, 2021 at 7:30pm ET. The production will offer an optional immersive viewing experience by Musae. Tickets begin at $5 on a sliding scale and can be purchased at lotny.org/2-livestreams or by calling (646) 481-9890. With any purchase, you'll also have the option to replay the concert at a later date.

Monteverdi & Other Treasures from the Seicento

Friday, June 4, 2021 • 7:30 pm ET

Livestream from St. John's in the Village

Enjoy one of the earliest chamber operas, Il combattimento di Tancredi e Clorinda by Italian composer Claudio Monteverdi, which premiered in Venice in 1624. Based upon a poem by Torquato Tasso, it tells the story of a battle between a Crusader and a Saracen. Beneath their armor they discover another story. The program will also feature instrumental and vocal music of Monteverdi's contemporaries: Dario Castello, as well as Barbara Strozzi, one of the earliest known female composers in the Baroque/Classical tradition.

Featuring internationally acclaimed Tenor Raúl Melo as The Narrator, Soprano Summer Hassan as Clorinda and Tenor Michael Kuhn as Tancredi. The performance is led by Music Director & Harpsichordist Elliot Figg, Director Philip Shneidman, Assistant Director Dalia Sevilla; and features Violinists Manami Mizumoto,

Rebecca Nelson, and Majka Demcak; Theorbist and Guitarist Paul Morton; and Master of the Bass Instruments Doug Balliett.

The performance is sung in Italian, with English translation provided, and is approximately 50 minutes in length.

Monteverdi & Other Treasures from the Seicento is also part of the Sixth Annual New York Opera Fest, presented by the New York Opera Alliance (NYOA) in partnership with OPERA America.

General Ticket

Pay $5 to stream a concert live or watch the replay later-stream from your phone, tablet, computer, or TV! Socialize with LOTNY and fellow audience members in the chatroom for some live banter throughout the performances.

Fan Ticket

Upgrade to a $15 ticket to give a donation to little OPERA

Supporter Ticket

Upgrade to a $25 ticket to give an extra donation to little OPERA

Headset Tickets (A five-day lead-time is required for shipping)

Upgrade to a $50 ticket and receive all of the above, plus your own virtual reality (VR) headset in the mail from Musae!* With your VR headset, you can enjoy a fun 360° viewing experience! Your headset remains yours to keep and can be used for both shows.

*VR Headsets can also be purchased separately. A basic goggle cardboard-style model may be purchased for $8 and a premium model may be purchased for $40. Order at least five days in advance to allow for shipping.

Monteverdi is the second of 2 Livestreams that LOTNY has presented this Spring. Zemlinskys Zimmer (Zemlinsky's Room) was first heard in April, sung in German with English translation, also at St. John's in the Village. The production featured Soprano Katy Lindhart, Baritone Eric McKeever and Tenor Nicholas Simpson. Led by Music Director & Pianist Catherine Miller, Director Philip Shneidman, and Assistant Director Dalia Sevilla, and includes Costume Design by Lara de Bruijn, and guest violinist Laura Frautschi. Zemlinsksys Zimmer is still available to watch on demand at musae.me/lotny/experiences/ 984/zemlinskys-zimmer.

Produced by Musae in association with St. John's and Denise Marsa Productions, this concert will be broadcast live in both HD and 360° virtual reality so audiences can enjoy a completely immersive experience.