Louise Ahl To Bring New Innovative Opera SKUNK WITHOUT K IS SUN To Scotland This October

Premiering in full at this year's Take Me Somewhere festival from Friday 20 - Saturday 21 October comes Skunk without k is Sun - a new experimental opera solo work, created by UK based Swedish performer, artist, and choreographer, Louise Ahl (Lite Metle; Hevi Metle; For now we see through a mirror, darkly; Holy Smoke).

Arresting and powerful, Skunk without k is Sun combines vivid sensory components with poetic audio description - utilised within the performance as sung operatic material - to create a three act opera that challenges ideas of blind accessibility, opera and storytelling.

Pushing the boundaries of narration, bespoke environmental scents - created by Clara Weale - will be used alongside the audio description to transform and transcend the performative environment of each act; creating additional layers of narration and perspective throughout.

Louise Ahl said:

“With this work, I am interested in using the often inaccessible art form of opera to subvert ideas of what opera is and who it is for. Audio description forms the very fabric and narrative of the work, describing movement, atmosphere and visual detail. The dramatic operatic delivery elevates it from existing purely as an access function into composed music.

There are some additional unique elements to the work such as incredible giant textile paintings by Norwegian artist Anette Gellein, and bespoke environmental scents created by Scent Designer Clara Weale, which add layers of complexity and beauty to the audience experience. ”

True to Louise's long-standing exploration of the relationships that swim between the metaphysical and the physical, Skunk without k is Sun explores humanity's tendency to describe and assert; to name its presence in order to exist and self-preserve.

Zooming out of the 'macro-perspective' of an earth that transforms beyond human presence, and into the 'micro-perspective' of the traces we're leaving behind, the show forms a realm where language shapes a reality of ever-shifting transformation - whilst embracing non-human expression and the power to imagine other worlds.